Sophie at EDITION Modern brasserie using Japanese local products By Nick Gericke

Located on the 14th floor of the Tokyo EDITION Hotel in Ginza, Sophie at EDITION is a modern brasserie that pays homage to Japan’s abundance of seasonal produce and rich culinary traditions. Local ingredients from small regional farms serve the restaurant’s brasserie-inspired menus from breakfast to lunch and dinner, all accompanied by a seasonally changing cocktail menu. The linear interior in blond oak and plaster emphasizes a relaxing and light-hearted atmosphere.

Go a step further and rent one of two private rooms for an extra touch of luxury. The two rooms can accommodate 14 and 10 guests respectively and are ideal for hosting private events or meetings over a meal. The restaurant offers its menu in English or Japanese and features traditional Japanese as well as international cuisine and vegan options.

Whether you want to enjoy a fulfilling breakfast or spend your evening in an elegant atmosphere watching the Tokyo night sky, the exceptional chefs at Sophie at EDITION have you covered.

The newly opened luxury hotel Tokyo EDITION Ginza with its rooftop bars and restaurants will be the perfect place for escaping the summer heat with a refreshing drink in the elegant atmosphere of Ginza.

Tokyo EDITION Ginza also houses The Roof, a rooftop oasis and Ginza’s first bar focused on serving natural wines, and Punch Room, a 19th-century London-inspired cocktail bar.

These new eateries places bring a new generation of sustainability and wellness-focused luxury to the heart of one of Tokyo’s most desirable neighborhoods. Let go of your stress and enjoy a drink to the evening city panorama.

Sophie at EDITION Opening Times:

Open daily

Breakfast 7 am – 10:30 am

Lunch 12 pm – 3 pm

Dinner 5:30 pm – 10 pm

Location

2-8-13 Ginza

Menu