Kura Sushi’s New Vision for Ginza Kura Sushi's brand new Ginza store has a few surprises for you By Nick Gericke

Japan-favorite and big-time sushi chain, Kura Sushi, has opened a brand new location in the heart of the luxurious Ginza District. But this isn’t just any Kura Sushi – this new location has several unique features that make it a must on your next evening out.

If you aren’t familiar with Kura Sushi, no problem. The beloved eatery blends tradition with modernity by using a rotating conveyor belt to serve guests. From the moment you enter, you are greeted by a clean and luminous interior. Feel yourself being transported to a contemporary reimagining of Japan’s rich cultural heritage. Each table holds a hot water dispenser and a container of matcha powder, inviting you to savor not just the exquisite sushi but also the essence of Japanese hospitality. Japan-favorite and big-time sushi chain, Kura Sushi, has opened a brand new location in the heart of the luxurious Ginza District. But this isn’t just any Kura Sushi – this new location has several unique features that make it a must on your next evening out.

You can order course meals or a-la-carte sushi directly from a tablet that supports several languages. There’s also a variety of sweets and snacks – but that’s not all. Slide your empty plates down the hatch and after five, you’ll have the chance to win small prizes from popular animes or games. The excitement of the restaurant makes it a great choice for families or a night out with friends, for locals and tourists alike.

The interior design gives you the right vibe for your sushi treat

A Ginza Sushi Specialty

The Ginza store, in particular, was created with the idea of camaraderie in mind and designed like a lively Edo-style merchant town. A stunning painting of a bustling harbor market from Hiroshige Utagawa at the entrance immerses you in Japan’s famous modernity-meets-tradition duality.

The Ginza location also brings back the famous Yatai of 19th-century Japan. These classic wooden food stalls allow you to witness the chefs preparing your meals. The interior is dim with colorful accent lights that resemble fireworks, creating a festive atmosphere. A 123-meter-long conveyor belt runs hidden throughout the restaurant to retain the calming atmosphere of the traditional design. Fun fact – this is the longest revolving conveyor belt out of all Kurasushi restaurants.

The accent lights give the Yatai a festive atmosphere

Kura Sushi’s Ginza store also collaborates with UNIQLO to bring guests a special “Unikura”-themed experience: Ikura Sushi, a creamy Strawberry Mochi and limited edition tote bags and t-shirts. You can purchase these items at the UNIQLO flagship store just below the restaurant or order them online.

The Special Menu

On top of the usual menu, this location also offers its own unique set menu featuring high-quality tuna, shrimp and grilled anago eel. The fish was soft and fresh, the rice was holding together well and the tempura was light and crunchy. The chefs prepare each dish to perfection and the variety of food offered makes this a great stop.

Surprisingly, even the sweets menu is on par with perfection. The choices included strawberry mochi made of azuki sweet red bean wrapped in mochi with a strawberry on top, the castella, and a personal favorite: the dango. The castella is not too sweet and had a characteristic egg flavor. The dango comes in several flavors, sweet red bean, sweet white bean, matcha paste and mitarashi Dango with a sweet soy sauce glaze. They are carefully roasted on the outside to create a crispy coating with a soft and chewy center.

A selection of their unique menu – high-quality fish and delightful sweets

Kura Sushi’s new Edo-meets-modernity location has been open since April 24. You can book your table via the Kura Sushi official website or by calling the restaurant.

Store Details:

Address: Marronnier Gate Ginza 2 7F, 3-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Opening Times:

Weekdays: 11 am – 11 pm

Saturdays: 10:20 am – 11 pm

Telephone: 03-6228-7620