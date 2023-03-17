Our Metropolis Spring Issue 2023 is out now! This season’s theme is centered around cycles, and their importance in both Japan’s rich cultural heritage and its unfolding future. From the sacred rebuilding of Ise Shrine, which honors the cyclical relationship between man and nature, to the revival of the traditional sento thanks to Tokyo’s latest youth trends, this edition invites you to join us in exploring what’s new, what’s old, and what’s wonderfully both. Read this issue’s stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations below) or online.

If you'd ever like to get in touch with us, whether you have a story to share or just have a question, drop us a message at editor@metropolisjapan.com or DM us on Instagram.

Issue highlights:

Surviving Sento | Japan’s youth driving the sento revival

Ise Shrine | Rebuilding the sacred heart of Japan

The 30-Year Cycle of Japanese Homes | Architecture

Kristina Ganea | Based in Japan | The rising trend of sourdough in the city

Tokyo’s Best Donuts | Food Guide

What’s on This Spring | Our Handpicked Event Guide

The Thorn Puller’s English-Language Debut | Literature

Have a great spring season! Stay tuned for our Summer Issue 2023.

