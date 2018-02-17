Shinjuku area map from Park Hyatt Tokyo

Award winning illustrator Hiroshi Watatani and Park Hyatt Tokyo present their Shinjuku area map.

Shinjuku is a vibrant area, rich in culture, shopping and entertainment, but it can be a bit of a headache to find your way around. Some of the lesser known historical attractions in particular can be difficult to find without the help of a local, depriving tourists of many enjoyable cultural experiences.

Enter acclaimed illustrator Hiroshi Watatani and Park Hyatt Tokyo, who have collaborated on an original Shinjuku area map. Watani, together with a member of hotel staff, travelled to all of the areas featured on the map, ensuring the guide has oodles of local knowledge and useful pointers. The map is now available at the reception and concierge desks at the hotel.

Hiroshi Watatani has been an iconic illustrator in the Japanese fashion scene since his debut for Popeye magazine in 1979. His trademark style is reminiscent of the post-war, golden era of the American style with a touch of comic relief. The Shinjuku area map is easy to use with quirky, fun-filled style; classic and colorful with a touch of steampunk.