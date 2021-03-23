We asked Tokyo cycling experts Chad Feyen and Brad Bennett for their favorite cycling routes across Tokyo, from leisurely park runs for easygoing newbies to thigh-burning, X-Game-level slaloms for adrenaline junkies.
In this post, follow Bennett’s “Tower Tour” route. Start from Harajuku and cruise all the way to Tokyo Tower, catching some beautiful views of cherry blossoms along the way and soaking up some culture, history and sightseeing. This route really has everything. Follow either via Google Maps on your phone as you ride or on our site before you head out.
Route length 5.5km
From Yoyogi Park
To Shiba Park
1. Yoyogi Park Entrance
2. Nezu Museum
3. The National Art Center, Tokyo
4. Tokyo Midtown
5. Zojoji Temple
6. Shiba Park
More bike ride routes in Tokyo
“Riverside Ride”
Packed with shrines, parks and hanami gems, this route traces the Kanda River from Sasazuka all the way to the western suburb of Kichijoji.
“Yoyo-Go”
Beginners and families who just want a pleasant, relaxing Saturday afternoon cycle through the city should check out this route, starting from trendy Shimokitazawa and ending at Yoyogi Park.
“Shinjuku Sprint”
This route is not fun, but you will get to Shinjuku quick. A helmet will make you feel somewhat safer on this one – adrenaline junkies will love it.
“The Way To The Bay”
Need some open skies in your life? Then this is the route for you, taking you all the way to Tokyo Bay.
Illustration work by @aprileit