We asked Tokyo cycling experts Chad Feyen and Brad Bennett for their favorite cycling routes across Tokyo, from leisurely park runs for easygoing newbies to thigh-burning, X-Game-level slaloms for adrenaline junkies.

In this post, follow Bennett’s “Tower Tour” route. Start from Harajuku and cruise all the way to Tokyo Tower, catching some beautiful views of cherry blossoms along the way and soaking up some culture, history and sightseeing. This route really has everything. Follow either via Google Maps on your phone as you ride or on our site before you head out.

Route length 5.5km

From Yoyogi Park

To Shiba Park

1. Yoyogi Park Entrance The start of the this route begins at the beautiful Yoyogi Park. 2. Nezu Museum Nezu Museum has an outstanding collection of 7,400 works of Japanese and East Asian art, and synthesizes traditional art forms, modern Japanese architecture and a Japanese landscape garden. Visit the museum to have a lovely stroll in the expansive garden. Requires an admission fee. 3. The National Art Center, Tokyo You may notice something familiar about this art museum; it’s Taki and Okudera’s date spot in “Your Name.” This gorgeous art institute was designed by Kisho Kurokawa, a leading Japanese architect and one of the founders of the Metabolist Movement. Known as an “empty museum,” the National Art Center houses 14,000 square meters of exhibition space, focusing on hosting various art exhibitions throughout the year. 4. Tokyo Midtown Talk about all-in-one luxury. Tokyo Midtown houses amazing shops, galleries, music spaces, cafes and a luxury hotel, the Ritz Carlton. Don’t forget stroll through the sprawling, beautifully landscaped Tokyo Midtown Gardens. 5. Zojoji Temple Zojoji was founded in 1393 as an orthodox and fundamental seminary for Jodo Buddhism in the Kanto (east Japan) region. With the Tokyo Tower in clear view beside the temple, the temple grounds consist of some impressive structures as well as a mausoleum of the Tokugawa family and a small museum. 6. Shiba Park Established in 1873, Shiba Park is one of the oldest parks in Japan, and is still home to several ancient trees; including a giant ginkgo tree believed to have been planted by the shogun Iemitsu Tokugawa.