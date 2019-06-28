A short walk from both Shirokanedai Station and Meguro Station, Shirokanedai Pearl Orthodontic Office is a brand new dental clinic with a mission of providing the highest quality orthodontic treatment for both adults and children.

Specializing in teeth straightening and whitening services, as well as general dental therapy, the clinic uses state-of-the-art technology to ensure reliable, friendly visits for everyone, regardless of age. Pearl Orthodontic Office offers a range of aesthetic treatment options — all customized to the patient’s needs — including traditional braces, clear “Invisalign” aligners and an impressive whitening treatment using rare, cutting-edge equipment that has been recommended by doctors.

Unlike conventional whitening methods, which often damage tooth enamel and lead to sensitive teeth, Pearl’s “Ultimate Whitening” treatment promotes dental health while producing a natural, glossy finish that, according to research, results in patients looking five years younger and 20 percent more attractive. The difference will be noticeable within minutes. Treatments geared specifically toward pregnant women and those looking for anti-aging care are available as well.

Having just opened a year ago, the clinic boasts a pristine facility equipped with top-of-the-line instruments like dental computed tomography (CT), cephalometric x-rays and 3D intraoral scanners to ensure precise and accurate treatment. Since the director herself is raising young children, it’s no surprise that Pearl is also family-friendly. The facility includes a “kid’s space” and diaper-changing tables. Parents with strollers are welcome.

Pearl is committed to creating healthy, beautiful smiles for everyone who walks through the door. To get a taste of what the clinic has to offer, patients can try a free consultation. Reservations can be made online, by phone or in person.

Services

· Orthodontic treatment

· Invisalign

· Whitening Treatment

· Regular Treatment

·Pediatric Dentistry

Special Offers

· Free consultation

· 30-minute dental cleaning:¥3,000

· 60-minute dental cleaning:¥5,000

· Special Office Whitening:¥28,000

5-18-17 Shirokanedai, Minato-ku

Shirokanedai or Meguro

Phone: 03-3445-1182

Tue–Fri 11am–6:30pm,

Sat 10am–6pm

(Closed Sun & Mon)

pearlortho2018@gmail.com

pearl-dentalclinic.jp