While working from home has its perks — ditching the rush hour commute, for one — spending long hours in a non-ergonomic environment can be detrimental to your health. In America, 92 percent of chiropractors reported a surge in neck pain, back pain or other musculoskeletal issues since the start of the pandemic. Although painkillers can be a temporary fix, it’s important to consider more effective, long-term solutions to improving one’s health.

Traditional Japanese medicine, such as shiatsu (literally “finger pressure”) massages and herbal remedies, offer treatments that are specifically targeted to your needs. “We can solve problems that have caused discomfort for many years,” explains Ryo Hatanaka, owner and chief massage therapist at Waho-An Nature Tokyo (previously Nature Daikanyama). Having studied in Canada and Australia, Hatanaka is committed to introducing Japanese medicine to the international community and provides customized services to hundreds of clients at his English-friendly spa each year.

To help understand Waho-An Nature Tokyo’s holistic approach to “both the outer and inner health” of clients, here are four ways that traditional Japanese medicine can help improve your health.

1. Alleviate muscle stiffness and improve posture

The most popular course at Waho-An Nature Tokyo consists of combining a Japanese shiatsu massage with chiropractic adjustment. Derived from traditional Chinese medicine, shiatsu techniques are rooted in stimulating the body’s acupressure points, or areas of the body believed to have a direct effect on the flow of ki (energy).

By applying controlled, rhythmic pressure to these points, a deep tissue shiatsu massage can relieve neck and back pain, as well as alleviate overall muscle tension. When combined with chiropractic adjustment, also known as spinal manipulation, the treatment also targets any misalignment issues, improving your posture. For those who are averse to cracking, Waho-An Nature Tokyo offers a softer, more relaxing experience.

2. Boost your immune system



The key to fighting disease and fatigue lies in a healthy lymphatic system. In addition to shiatsu, which is known to stimulate your body’s blood circulation, traditional herbal remedies can improve blood flow and are an effective barrier to viral infections. Waho-An Nature Tokyo’s Immunity Boost Tea, for example, is a powerful blend of five Japanese herbs which increase blood flow and body temperature, resulting in enhanced immunity.

For those who experience frequent exhaustion or easily catch colds, Waho-An Nature Tokyo recommends an oil lymphatic massage (also known as a lymphatic drainage massage), which detoxifies your lymph nodes and improves your body’s metabolism.

3. Eliminate toxins in your body

Detoxification is a natural process wherein the body removes impurities from the blood. While detox diets have become a popular trend in recent years, detoxification methods have existed for centuries in the form of traditional herbal remedies and acupressure massages like reflexology.

Based on the idea that areas of the foot correspond to different organs of the body, reflexology consists of applying pressure to these specific areas to stimulate blood flow in organs involved in detoxification, such as the liver, kidney, colon and lungs. Composed of four kinds of Japanese herbs, Waho-An Nature Tokyo’s Refreshing Detox Tea is also recommended for those who want to cleanse their blood of toxins like alcohol or are want to control blood pressure and blood sugar.

4. Experience deep relaxation and peace of mind

Unchecked stress can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and diabetes, among other health problems. Of all the benefits of traditional Japanese medicine, deep relaxation is one that anyone can appreciate.

All of Waho-An Nature Tokyo’s massages promote de-stressing and peace of mind. In addition to the spa’s range of therapeutic bodywork, its Relax and Unwind Tea, a fruity and aromatic blend that is rich in vitamin C, acts to calm the body and aid in a good night’s sleep. This herbal remedy is recommended for those who struggle with insomnia, excessive tension or anxiety.

Check Waho-An Nature Tokyo’s English website for a full list of massage and therapy options. You can make a reservation by phone (English is okay), through this contact form or by directly emailing nature_daikanyama@yahoo.co.jp.