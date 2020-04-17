COVID-19 in Japan: Important Updates and Resources

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives across the world, changing the way people work and connect with one another in unprecedented ways. In late March, the International Olympic Committee postponed the Summer Olympics, originally scheduled to begin in Tokyo in July. As of April 16, Japan has declared a nationwide state of emergency, which will be in effect until May 6.

While feelings of uncertainty and fear are understandable reactions to the current climate, it’s important for people to not panic. Staying informed and taking necessary precautions, like wearing masks and washing your hands, are essential to protecting yourself and others.

Important Updates

On April 16, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended the state of emergency to apply to all 47 prefectures to prevent further outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Previously, the declaration only applied to Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka, Hyogo, Fukuoka and Saitama.

The nationwide emergency state, which will be in effect until May 6, leaves essential services and businesses (like supermarkets, hospitals and transportation systems) open to the public.

To help curb the country’s financial crisis, Japan adopted a landmark emergency economic package worth ¥108 trillion. One of the key pillars of the plan was a ¥300,000 handout to households whose income has fallen by more than half or slipped to a level that would allow residential tax exemptions due to the outbreak of the virus. However, the government is currently leaning towards a ¥100,000 cash handout scheme for all citizens instead.

Japan Statistics

Confirmed Cases: 8,582

Recovered: 901

Deaths: 136

Updated April 17, 2020. Check here for the latest updates on COVID-19 in Tokyo.

I might have COVID-19. What do I do?

Call 03-5320-4592 (24-hours, Japanese only) if you’ve had the following symptoms for four days or more (two days for senior citizens, people with underlying health conditions and pregnant women).

For support in English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Thai, call the Tokyo Health Care Information Center (Himawari) at 03-5285-8181 (9am–8pm, daily).

Common cold-like symptoms

Fever of above 37.5℃ or higher

Extreme fatigue

Difficulty breathing

Call the Novel Coronavirus Hotline at 0120-5656-53 (9am–9pm, Japanese only) if you are showing symptoms and the following conditions apply to you.

Have been in close contact with a person with COVID-19

Have traveled to or resided in areas where COVID-19 is prevalent or have been in close contact with such a person

For more information, check this page.

How to protect yourself and others

As there is no vaccination for the coronavirus yet, it’s advised that individuals take preventative actions against the new virus:

Respiratory hygiene: Cover your mouth when you sneeze or use a tissue and throw it away. If you’re wearing a mask, make sure you’re putting it on correctly. If it’s disposable, throw it away safely and replace it at least daily.

Wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds with soap or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently, particularly after touching public surfaces and before and after you eat.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid crowded places and unnecessary travel as much as possible.

Work remotely from home if possible rather than going into the office.

Wipe down and clean your mobile phone regularly.

Check your airline news regularly as some flights to certain destinations might be canceled.

What if I’m traveling to Japan?

If you are planning on traveling to Japan and you’re worried about the coronavirus, here are some steps you can take to help keep you healthy and safe:

If possible, bring an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and face masks from your home country, as it can be difficult to find these products in Japan.

Avoid traveling at rush hour when possible.

If traveling to other tourist attractions, check websites for closures before purchasing tickets and keep up to date with the local news.

If you’re worried while traveling through Japan, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) operates a visitor hotline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Support is available in English, Japanese, Chinese and Korean.From Japan 050-3816-2787

From Overseas +81-50-3816-2787

Check our COVID-19 page for all our articles related to coronavirus in Japan.

Free online courses, virtual drinking games and more

Tips to manage your stress and anxiety

What’s closed in the capital, from department stores to public parks