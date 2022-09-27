Autumn is almost here and we’re pumped we can go outside without melting into the sidewalks of Tokyo. As the cicadas wind down their song, the city’s calendar gears itself up for an October packed with events. Oktoberfest and Halloween celebrations are just some of the things our editors are most looking forward to, but we’ve rounded up a full list of our top picks below. Bring on the pumpkin spice latte Instagram posts and reduced air conditioning bills!

Oct 28 – 30

Halloween Night in the Forest

Shinrin Park transforms into an All-Hallows wonderland for its Halloween Night in the Forest. Equally family friendly as date-night material, visitors wander around spooky illuminations glowing throughout the botanical gardens and main gate area. Our editors found the light displays more beautiful than spooky, but were freaked out by the fluorescent candy floss on sale.

SHINRIN PARK

YAMADA, NAMEGAWA-MACHI, HIKI-GUN, SAITAMA

PRICES ENTRY TO THE PARK IS ¥450 FOR ADULTS

Sep 30–Oct 16

Yokohama Oktoberfest

There will be beer. And then more beer. And you’ll find even more beer after that. Yes, Yokohama’s Red Brick Warehouse opens up its seaside courtyards to the German Beers of the world once again for Oktoberfest. Find all kinds of rare German-imported beers and, if you’re brave or stupid enough, try the 1L Mega Jug. To really give it that authentic kick of Deutschland flare, there’ll be a German Orchestra performing four times a day, as well as those irresistible German sausages grilling at food stalls.

YOKOHAMA RED BRICK WAREHOUSE



ENTRY IS ¥500

Oct 30

Vegan Gourmet Festival

No vegan should miss out on Japan’s largest plant-based festival, Vegan Gourmet, which will be held in Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park on October 30. Highlighting local vegan and gourmet producers and businesses, there’ll be a dizzying array of stalls selling all-natural products. Beyond just vegan choices, there’ll also be organic produce, vegetarian options, raw foods and the rarer macrobiotic diet. Based on food drawn from Zen Buddhism, diet was created by Japanese philosopher George Ohsawa, who tried to balance the yin and yang elements of food and cookware through a diet of locally-grown vegetables and grains.



3-8-35 ARIAKE

FREE ENTRY

Oct 1

ageHa THE FESTIVAL VOL.01 agefarre 2022 -Open Air-

The nightclub ageHa might have closed its legendary Studio Coast on January 30, 2022, but — true to its butterfly logo — it has spread its wings and evolved into a new outdoor club event series called the ‘Festival Project’. The first installment will be at the industrial shores of Odaiba, Tokyo. The full lineup will be announced soon, but if ageHa’s reputation as the city’s biggest nightclub is anything to go by, it’s going to be good. Any club goers shouldn’t miss this moment to be a part of making Tokyo’s nightlife history.

ODAIBA AREA

ENTRY IS ¥4,500

Oct 25–28

SQUAREPUSHER JAPAN TOUR 2022

International artists are back in Japan! Can you believe it? After an almost three-year hiatus, overseas musicians are finally starting to return to Tokyo, and we couldn’t be more excited. Featuring a special appearance from Hudson Mohawk, this will be the first time for British musician Tom Jenkinson’s project Squarepusher to return to Japan since the release of his album Be Up A Hello, and the release of the music video for the track “Terminal Slam,” filmed entirely in Tokyo. All shows will also feature visuals from Japanese creator Daito Manabe.

VARIOUS LOCATIONS ACROSS TOKYO



Oct 19

Henry Rollins “Good to See You”

American singer, poet, monologuist, and publisher Henry Rollins hits Tokyo for the Japan leg of his “Good to See You” spoken word tour. It’s been an interesting time to say the least since we last heard his work pre-COVID, and the punk rock icon has got some great stories to tell. Expect an evening of attitude, enthusiasm and insatiable wit.

CLUB EX

4-10-30, TAKANAWA

TICKETS FROM ¥8,000

Oct 23

The Pirates of Tokyo Bay at What The Dickens bar

The bilingual comedians of the Pirates of Tokyo Bay wil be at What the Dickens bar in Ebisu on October 23 with a “Whose Line is it Anyway”-Esque night of improv comedy. All tickets come with a free drink and, if you’ve been looking for an opportunity to perform yourself, auditions to join the group are now open. Give something new a try!



1-13-3 EBISUD NISHI, SHIBUYA-KU

ENTRY IS ¥2,000

Oct 29–30

Houston Ballet “Swan Lake”

Much to the enthrallment of ballet enthusiasts across Japan, Houston Ballet announced its Tokyo tour of “Swan Lake” for this coming October. One of America’s prized jewels of ballet companies, Houston Ballet lines up with other big companies like the American Ballet Theater, New York City Ballet, and San Francisco Ballet. Boasting a vast repertoire and first-rate dancers, the energy and American charm of Houston Ballet’s “Swan Lake” will be a true gift to those of us in Tokyo. Exploring darker themes of human psychology within a fast-paced plot and several active dance numbers, Houston Ballet’s “Swan Lake” is a breath of fresh air (and a gulp of an energy drink) among the many versions of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece.



5-45 UENO PARK, TAITO-KU

TICKETS FROM ¥4,000

Oct 4

Gaya: The History of Co-Existence in Ancient East Asia @ National Museum of Japanese History

This fascinating exhibition digs deep into the growth and fall of Gaya, which was a confederation of Korean confederacy of territorial polities that co-existed in the southern part of the Korean Peninsula around the same time as the Tumulus Period in the Japanese archipelago. Being caught between the mighty states of Baekje and Shilla, however, Gaya’s power gradually weakened, and it collapsed in 562. Through a collaboration with the National Museum of Korea, the National Museum of Japanese History displays 240 items unearthed from tombs in Gaya, such as gold and silver accessories, neat and beautiful earthenware, weapons and harnesses indicating military power. Experience the history of Gaya across the sea and reflect on how the everlasting interactions between Japanese and Korean regions will continue in the present and the future.



117 JONAI-CHO, SAKURA-SHI

ENTRY IS ¥600

Sep 16–Oct 16

“Ghost” Exhibition by Kyoji Takahashi

Loko Gallery, located in Shibuya, will be presenting “Ghost,” a solo exhibition by photographer Kyoji Takahashi until October 16. Takahashi was active at the forefront of fashion culture in the 90s, and his works were published in famous domestic and international magazines. His photographs have a timeless universality that leaves a lasting impression on the viewer. This exhibition follows Takahashi’s steps as an artist and features various works from rare early vintage prints to his latest “flower” series.



12-6 UGUISUDANI, SHIBUYA-KU

FREE ENTRY

