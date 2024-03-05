LOVEHO SELECTS March 2024 Check out this month's featured Tokyo creatives! By Tokyo Love Hotels

Since its birth in 2018, Tokyo Love Hotels has showcased over 300 local and international artists, pop-ups, and performance acts. In collaboration with Metropolis, Tokyo Love Hotels cherry-picks 3 talents each month to be featured as LOVEHO SELECTS, showcasing artists and small businesses to readers and culture enthusiasts alike.

“Tokyo Love Hotels is an art-event organization based in Tokyo, Japan, that gathers local and international talents of all ranges to share a night of art, music, experiences, and love with the community. They support artists by providing space for them to perform, promote, network, sell, and exhibit their work; free of charge and commission.”

Digital Artist: Eri Harigai

LoveHo says:

If you are looking for the next hot thing in digital art, follow Eri Harigai. Her distinctive approach introduces a fresh experience to the realm, inviting us to immerse into what feels like a digital kaleidoscope of multiculturality. Although an up-and-comer, Eri Harigai’s art has already been acknowledged worldwide. We are grateful to have her showcase her work with us and are eagerly anticipating what comes next.

Biography:

Eri is a digital artist based in Japan. Her art fuses East Asian and Western aesthetics, drawing inspiration from her cross-cultural background. She delves into themes of ‘home’ and ‘connection,’ a journey inspired by the disconnection and isolation she felt upon moving to her home country.

With over a decade of experience creating live performance visuals, Eri has produced award-winning projection mapping art showcased at light art festivals internationally.

In 2021, when live events were affected by the pandemic, she recognized the potential in crypto art and the Metaverse. Since then, her digital art has been exhibited in places such as ARTECHOUSE DC, Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) and Art Dubai.

Message from Eri Harigai:

“Starting with the pandemic, crypto art, and now the rise of AI generation, my creative career has been impacted in many ways since 2021. During these exciting and scary times, I’m continuing to learn to find the balance between embracing innovation and not losing sight of the human connections that fuel my inspiration. (Co-written by me and ChatGPT :P)”

Instagram:

@eri_harigai

Official Website:

https://eriharigai.com/

Artist: CELINA

LoveHo says:

Celina’s live performance at Tokyo Love Hotels melted the hearts of both us and the audience. With a healing voice and lyrical prowess she illuminates the room, and provides the listener with an experience as comfortable as it is exciting. Whether you are in Okinawa or Tokyo, we encourage you to visit one of Celina’s live sets, and we look forward to the release of her 1st album.

Biography:

CELINA, a singer-songwriter from Okinawa, Japan. Began her music career in 2021. Her genreless style is based on her view of the world which has been influenced by her family, past experiences and Okinawan culture. “My perspective is influenced by my family, especially my mom who is second generation Japanese-Argentine. I grew up in a multicultural environment,” she said. You can feel her soul from her heartwarming melodies and soft fleeting voice. Now, she is increasingly performing at shows in Okinawa and working on her 1st album.

Message from CELINA:

“Hi everyone, I’m CELINA!!

I’m still trying to find myself through making music and it’s hard but super fun at the same time. Hope you like my music and it’ll be so sweet if my songs make you happy. See you someday on my live showcase 🙂 Love you!!”

Instagram:

@celi___na99

Photographer: Reylia Slaby

LoveHo says:

The world of Reylia Slaby. Thought-provoking and beautifully dark with intricate layers of depth that challenge the viewer’s perception of photography. Although well-established working with many high-profile clients, Reylia continues to showcase a genuine passion for the arts and community. ♡

Biography:

Having been born and raised in Japan, and has been working as a Fine Art Photographer for 10 years. Reylia Slaby uses the influences from her Japanese upbringing as the main theme in her artwork. Her photos are a blend of the Japanese aesthetic and are greatly revealing of her personal experiences and thoughts. From the culture of Japan to being a ‘third culture kid,’ she desires to weave all the different aspects of her life into her art. She strongly believes in an empirical body of work and is adamant when it comes to adding an individual and unique meaning to each image.

Message from Reylia Slaby:

“Prioritize your passion over pleasing an audience. When you focus on what brings you joy and excitement in your creative work, you tap into your unique aesthetic and a voice that is your own. This approach pushes you to experiment, and you develop a practice that is your own and not based on something you think you “should” do. While feedback matters, staying true to yourself ensures artistic integrity and meaningful connections with an audience that is there truly for the work you make.”

Instagram:

@reylia.slaby

Official Website:

https://reyliaslaby.com/