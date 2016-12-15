Horoscope: Dec 16–22

ARIES

Mar 21-Apr 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Now that you have all the Super Full Moons out of the way, you can focus on the holidays. There’s something about spiritual alignment with the stars that comes to the forefront. If you’ve been trying to fix a person, place, or situation, take it as a reminder to put yourself first. You can practice by treating yourself the way you would like to be treated. Explore, indulge, discover!

TAURUS

Apr 21-May 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Expect a portal of change to come barreling into your life. Change as in destiny, which could include money as well. Dark Moon Lilith does her manifesting dance with the Vertex early this week. In your solar sixth house, it’s your work—just how stressed do you feel? On the upside, everyone loses their minds this time of year, so few are likely to notice if you give yours away.

GEMINI

May 22-Jun 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

It’s not all fairy lights and sparkle, but the stellar line-up is on your side. After all, you’ll be holding these events in your memory for years, so be sure to enjoy being overwhelmed as this week unfolds! The chaos and continual changes you receive in your career and within your neighborhood are there to open doors and windows which make the magic happen.

CANCER

Jun 22-Jul 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Worn out being everything to everyone? Changed it all up to create an escape route, but they saw you coming? It may not seem to make sense, even though it’s the holidays (or especially because it is)! All those spiritual lessons can look downright delirious in the light of day. Your main job this week is to be humanitarian in ways which bring you the legacy you deserve.

LEO

Jul 24-Aug 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Leos look glamorous in almost every situation. This is all the more true as the holidays take on a special glow. The Moon in your sign over the weekend adds to your generosity of heart. You are in your element and there is love in your corner. Venus touches your desire for beauty, bringing a touch of luxury and possibly an over-the-top gesture which you may treasure for a long time

VIRGO

Aug 24-Sep 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

There’s an undercurrent you may be acutely aware of. It has been building up, and now the holidays are here. Just when you have a chance to make money, communication gets vague, or romance takes too much time. How do you keep everything going at once? The truth is, you will do what you always do. You have integrity, tenacity, and you’re smart. You are enough. Always!

LIBRA

Sep 24-Oct 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Changes keep happening, and they seem to be because of other people. Your chart shows a stellar line-up where you have to “be there” for someone else. Some of this is because of money, and some because of family, or lack of it, which is inevitably intertwined. And that’s the crux of the holidays. You’re due for a breakthrough. Jupiter’s in Libra—you’re on the “A” list!

SCORPIO

Oct 24-Nov 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Your personal magnetism is impressive. You can do pretty much what you choose with your style and demeanor. Dark Moon Lilith in Scorpio takes this seriously and may whisk you away from any humdrum this week. There’s a trail of destiny in all of this. Watch conversations and agreements lift starting Wednesday as the Sun transits to celebration mode for the holidays.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23-Dec 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

If you aren’t sure someone has your back, this week will be a revelation. There’s nothing like the holidays to open the heart and bring love inside. As the Sun leaves your sign and enters your solar second house, there’s starlight on your finances. They are now on the path to being cleared and upgraded so that finally, your bank account makes sense. Happy Holidays!

CAPRICORN

Dec 23-Jan 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Money is long on the mind of Capricorns. Pluto has taken apart so much, with only promises of restoration. Know that Venus, who loves luxury and thus must amp up your finances, is in your solar second house of income. Making something more beautiful (Venus-ruled) honors this goddess. It increases your chances of a bonus. So does having a massage. Mars seconds this.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21-Feb 19

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

How is it there are 24 hours a day, but it seems more like 16? Is it because the nights are longer in the northern hemisphere? But it couldn’t be— that’s only half the planet. Reach for Venus while she’s in Aquarius and invites a soothing balance. You may see or feel more beauty around you. Since it’s the holidays, you can do this, wherever you may be! Enjoy her expert touch.

PISCES

Feb 20-Mar 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

New friends may arrive spontaneously. When you’re busy, obligations set parameters. But with Chiron in Pisces squaring up to Saturn, healing can come from novel connections. What were once hard choices are clearer to see and easier to make. Kindness and holiday spirit never meant so much. The Sun moves to a stabilizing sign where you can sink in your roots, rest, and relax.