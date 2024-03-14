Pucci Afternoon Tea Indulge in a fashionable afternoon By Naomi Hannah

Fashion meets culinary artistry at the Pucci afternoon tea. From April 5 until June 25, The Lobby Bar at Tokyo Edition, Toranomon invites you to immerse yourself into the vibrant world of fashion brand Pucci.

Under the creative direction of Pucci’s artistic director, Camille Miceli, this afternoon tea experience breathes new life into some of the brand’s iconic archival prints from the ‘60s, and more. Showcasing naturalistic imagery such as waves and the moon, in the Very Vivara collection, the sweets and delicacies evoke a midsummer mood.

The menu’s savory section features five stunning dishes, all rooted in Italian culinary specialties, which is the brand’s birth country. The Sicilian staple, arancini, is simplistically flavored with spinach and kale, then elegantly plated with Mediterranean edible flowers. Seasonally decadent red sea bream also features on the menu, served with a basil and almond pesto atop a toasted brioche bun.

Then, of course, the deserts. The Vivara classic cheesecake dons a vivid summery pattern from the ‘60s collection, matching beautifully with the baked cheesecake—flavored with fresh Greek yogurt and blackcurrants. Other delectable desserts include the rose macaron, the classic panacotta and the lime cake.

No afternoon tea experience is complete without scones. With Pucci, indulge in delicious pistachio scones, made with rare Italian pistachios, then add a dollop of cream tea staples: clotted cream and strawberry jam.

4−1−1, Toranomon, Minato-ku

Tokyo Edition, Toranomon

editionhotels.com/tokyo-toranomon

