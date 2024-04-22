Tokyo Trends: Summer Fashion in Tokyo 2024 Corporate core takeover By Hanna Matsumoto

After a spring filled with tulle and flowers, we’re back to bold basics. Power and sophistication take center stage in Tokyo’s summer, with corporate core leading the way. Office attire goes beyond the classic blazer and trousers––we’re diving headfirst into brands such as Shushu/Tong, Markgong, Sandy Liang and Sacai who are forging a legacy in “corpcore” with elements like bows and lace.

Sharp Collars

Sacai (Photo by Paolo Lanzi / Gorunway.com), Max Mara (Photo by Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com), Saint Laurent (Photo by Alessandro Lucioni / Paolo Lanzi / Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com)

Max Mara raises the collar to accentuate its height. Whether worn alone or nestled in a trench coat, the button-up peeks out from the layers. Debuted on the Spring/Summer 2024 runway, Sacai airy interpretation of button-ups and oversized collars easily transitions into summer. We also can’t miss Saint Laurent sharp collar, which dominates the Spring/Summer runway, highlighting the elegance and boldness the collared look and its completion to the style.

Sheer Skirts

Shushu/Tong and Markgong trailblaze the office core aesthetic with asymmetric leather and sheer skirts, infusing a fresh twist into the traditional uniform. Drawing inspiration from the empowered woman, they reimagine the classic pencil skirt with changes in fabric and silhouette, allowing for individual expression and character in professional attire.

Shushu/Tong (Courtesy of Shushu/Tong), Markgong (Courtesy of Markgong), Jacques Wei (Courtesy of Jacques Wei)



Kitten Heels

Blumarine (Photo by Launchmetrics Spotlight), Prada (Photo by Launchmetrics Spotlight), Gucci (Courtesy of Gucci)



With pointed toes and delicate details, the kitten heel emerges as 2024’s summer staple. Options like last year’s Miu Miu’s buckle-embellished sling pumps or Charles and Keith’s mesh kitten-heel pumps offer versatility for both office and casual wear. A practical trend in cities like Tokyo where walking is common, the low heel never dares to sacrifice style. Consider pairing these shoes with high mesh socks or ribbed crew socks for your own twist on corpcore.

Satin and Bows

Shushu/Tong (Courtesy of Shushu/Tong), Sandy Liang (Photo by Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com), Kanako Sakai (Courtesy of Kanako Sakai)



What corporate core outfit is complete without a touch of texture and accessories? Sandy Liang takes the lead on the Spring/Summer runway with satin bows and sheer skirts, adding a dreamlike reminiscence of girlhood. Office wear in 2024 can extend beyond the strictly monotonous and sophisticated. The delicate elements of this newly reimagined corporate core, welcomed by the high fashion world, brings out the softer sides of femininity portrayed on these daring runways.

Quiet Luxury

Saint Laurent (Photo by Alessandro Lucioni / Paolo Lanzi / Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com), Jacquemus (Photo by Isidore Montag / Gorunway.com), Max Mara (Photo by Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com)



Sacai elevates elegance and femininity to new heights, with pristine whites, tans and grays gracing the runway, mirroring the staple colors of Japanese street fashion. Jacquemus explores textures within a single color palette for each style, accentuating the silhouette. Saint Laurent similarly embraces quiet luxury with its monochrome scheme, integrating collared looks and kitten heels into one style.

That Summer Dress

Max Mara (Photo by Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com), Issey Miyake (Photo by Daniele Oberrauch / Gorunway.com), Sacai (Photo by Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com)





Whether adorned with dainty florals or doused in a single color, the one-piece rarely disappoints for achieving an effortless look. Issey Miyake’s monochrome one-piece exemplifies a storm in a dress with gently ruched fabric that cinches the waistline, exuding elegance.