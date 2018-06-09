- Chef Yuri Nomura of Eatrip has a bilingual book out featuring a selection of restaurants called Eatrip Tokyo. This book has excellent recommendations, including several shops that are vegetarian-friendly.
- In Sendagaya, near Kitasando Station, is a sleek, stylish Japanese tea specialty shop, Hachiya. They serve Japanese tea in a variety of ways; traditionally and as a latte, soda or smoothie. While there are only a handful of seats inside, there are inviting benches in front of the shop.
- Hideaki Sakai has opened Sakai Shokai in Shibuya. The izakaya has a long wooden counter overlooking an open kitchen.
- Former Noma chef Thomas Frebel is opening a new 50-seat restaurant, Inua, in Chiyoda ward near Iidabashi Station. The restaurant opens in late June and the menu will be ¥29,000.
- Every Bowl in Hiroo serves up a complete meal in one bowl, starting at ¥980. Diners select a type of pasta, sauce and a deli side dish based on seasonal vegetables. Each dish is finished with an organic salad.
- US chain Fatburger has opened near Shibuya station. Check out the list of Tokyo locations.
- Roppongi will be home to a new beer bar, Gambrinus, scheduled to open in June.
- Shinjuku Odakyu has renewed a few of its shops, with Marugo salad bar looking particularly great. The nearby Keio depachika has a new bakery called Junibun, a sister shop to 365NICHI in Yoyogi. A good thing to know since the Yoyogi bakery is known for having long lines.
- Gotanda Station, on the Ikegami Line, has opened up 13 shops under the train tracks. Rio Brewing craft beer, aged-beef specialist Butcher NYC United and from Sicily, a branch of Tavola Calda Peri Peri.
- Three Twins organic ice cream from San Rafael, California has opened in Daikanyama.
- Many shops from Paris are opening in Tokyo, including Oliviers & Co. for olive oil in Ginza, Arnaud Larher chocolate & patisseries in Hiroo, and Jean-Charles Rochoux chocolatier in Minami-Aoyama.
- Frozen foods specialty shop Picard has opened its seventh branch in Hiroo.