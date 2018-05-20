Renowned French chef Alain Ducasse , who owns several Michelin-starred restaurants around the world, has opened his first bean-to-bar chocolate shop in Paris. Now, his first chocolate shop outside of France has opened in Nihonbashi, Le Chocolat Alain Ducasse. Chocolate maker Julien Kientzler oversees the production kitchen on the first floor. There is a beautiful retail boutique for bonbons and single-origin chocolates and a café on the second floor with a desserts like soufflé and millefeuille. Roppongi’s Keyakizaka Dori will be home to a second shop at the end of April.