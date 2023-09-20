You are what you eat and it’s no secret that diet plays a huge role when it comes to looking and feeling beautiful from the inside out. To give you an extra boost of glowing beauty, we’ve collaborated with a range of beauty and health clinics across the capital to bring you a handpicked list of the latest treatments, packages and procedures.

HO’ME

Since 2004, HO’ME has been a one-stop salon providing a variety of anti-aging beauty treatments for clients specifically seeking fast results. The beauty menu ranges from their most popular spray tanning solution “Body Coloring,” to slimming machines known as “ALEX-S” and “Regen,” and a quick and easy permanent hair removal treatment. HO’ME was the first-ever salon to introduce spray tanning to Japan, developing an original spray tan formula to suit the Japanese climate in order to achieve a longer-lasting natural tan. They currently have over 90 partner salons across the country trained in the use of HO’ME products. Clients frequently include fitness contestants, fashion models and celebrities traveling from overseas, and they have been highly rated for their quality service over the years. With over 20 years of experience, the bilingual staff cater easily to both local and international clients.

Services

Spray Tanning

Radio Frequency Body & Facial Treatment

Slimming Machine

Hair Removal

504 Kamiikedai 2155, 2-15-5, Kamiikedai, Ota-ku

11am-8pm (Closed Tuesday)

staff@hometokyo.com

hometokyo.com

MDSA AZABU

Praised as the ultimate solution for permanent hair removal, MDSA Azabu is a specialized haven for hair removal–specifically with the needle hair removal method. Bid adieu to all your hair removal concerns–be it beard, eyebrows, ear hair, pubic area, legs, or any other area on your body. Unlike laser hair removal clinics, MDSA Azabu’s services cater to individuals of all skin tones, hair colors and types. Laser hair removal is not always effective or safe if the hair is white, red, light brows, blonde, or if your skin tone isn’t compatible with the laser technology. However, electrolysis hair removal has got you covered and MDSA Azabu has been proudly serving a diverse clientele of international visitors since 2010. With international staff available on weekends and English-friendly Japanese team members during weekdays, the salon is fully equipped to address your needs.

Services

Electrolysis hair removal trial 10 min.

Face/Pubic Area ¥4,500 body ¥3,500

1 hour ¥19,800

Ishihara Bldg. 2F 3-7-1 Azabujuban, Minato-ku

10am – 11pm

03-6435-1237

mens-datsumou.co.jp

info@mds-a.jp

Elana Jade Beauty

In a beauty world flooded with expensive products, latest trends and bizarre new treatments, where should we begin when we want to look and feel not just our most beautiful, but also our healthiest? With a concept expressing a simple yet powerful mission, “To provide high-end beauty treatments that are effective, healthy and natural,” everyone’s first stop in Tokyo for beauty and relaxation services should be Elana Jade. Located in the stylish and convenient Azabu Juban area, the bilingual salon’s natural and organic beauty services will not only make your skin glow, but also help you improve your own health and wellbeing by:

Improving the skin’s current condition by restoring vitality and radiance

Fighting the ageing process by preventing the degradation of the skin’s elastin

Improving overall health by caring for the bodies largest organ — the skin

See more packages and special deals to pamper yourself with a choice of hot stone massages, lash lifts, manicures, waxing and more.

For more information, please visit elanajade.com

NS Azabu Juban Building 4F , 3-6-2 Azabu Juban, Minato-Ku Tokyo

@elanajade_japan

03-6453-9319

Club 360

Take the lead in prioritizing health, fitness and wellbeing in one place at Club 360. Australian brother-in-law team Nathan Schmid and Sam Gilbert created their premier fitness centers with the core philosophy of “Changing lives through health and fitness.” With a brand new training facility in Higashi Azabu, just a two-minute walk from Tokyo Tower, Club 360 doubles down on its promise of being more than just a gym for clients throughout the city. Located within The Belgravia Azabu building, the new facility offers personal training and features a state-of-the-art weight-lifting and cardio area, full-size boxing ring, sports massage room and even sees the introduction of personal Pilates lessons. Club 360’s original club in Moto Azabu offers both one-on-one training and group fitness classes. With a range of health and fitness services, there’s bound to be something suitable for everyone at each location.

By the Hills

MCMA3 B1

3-1-35 Motoazabu, Minato-ku

Tel: 03-6434-9667

Monday – Friday 6:30am – 9:30pm

Sat & Sun 7am – 6pm

By the Tower

The Belgravia B1

1-8-4 Higashiazabu, Minato-ku

Tel: 03-6434-9667

Monday – Thursday 6:30am – 9:30pm

Sat & Sun 7am – 6pm

Check out Club360 for more information.