2023 -2024 Tokyo Winter Illumination Guide By Wynetta Tambunan

If there’s one thing that’s synonymous with winter events in Tokyo it’s illuminations and we’ve rounded up some of our favorite 2023-2024 winter illuminations around Tokyo and beyond.

Tokyo Midtown Christmas 2023

November 16 – December 25

The much-loved golden illuminations in Roppongi’s Midtown are back again this year with Christmas winter lights, Party Popper Tree and a variety of art and lighting installations throughout the Midtown building. The popular ice skating rink will also be making its return this year for those looking to show off their skills.

TOKYO MIDTOWN

Midtown Winter Lights: 5pm-11pm

Roppongi Street Theater: Nov 25, 7pm-9pm

Galleria Installations: 11am-11pm

More information here

Tokyo Christmas Market 2023

November 23 – December 25

One of Japan’s most popular holiday markets, with support from the German Tourism and the German Embassy, transforms Hibiya into a cozy Christmas town, featuring a grand 14-meter-tall Christmas tree imported from Germany.

Hibiya Park

Tickets are available here

Tokyo Christmas Market: 11am-9:30pm (Last Order 9pm)

More information here

Hibiya Magic Time Illumination 2023

November 16 – February 14

Centred around Hibiya’s TOKYO MIDTOWN, the entire district of Hibiya will become a luminescent wonderland this holidays season. In addition to the “aurora” themed illuminations, the 6th floor park view garden will also feature a Milky Way-themed light installation and the entrance to Tokyo Midtown will be transformed into Hibiya Winter Square.

Hibiya

Hibiya Area Illumination: 5pm-11pm

Park View Winter Garden: 5pm-11pm

Magic Time Illumination: 5pm-11pm

More information here

Yebisu Garden Place Baccarat ETERNAL LIGHTS

November 11 – January 8

Baccarat’s chandelier has lit up the Yebisu Garden Place every winter since 1999. The chandelier is one of the world’s largest, with a height of 5 meters, a width of 3 meters, a total of 8,500 crystal pieces and 250 lights. The winter illumination event has continued to brighten the city of Ebisu throughout each holiday season and is a winter highlight for many Tokyoites.

Ebisu, Shibuya

11am – 11pm

More information here

Roppongi Hills Christmas 2023

November 6 – December 25

Roppongi Hills Christmas offers a variety of choices in illumination attractions scattered throughout the Roppongi Hills area. A great option for those looking to take in as much as they can over a long winter stroll.

Roppongi Hills

More information here

Roppongi Christmas Market 2023

November 25 – December 25

Get ready to experience the vibrancy of a night spent in the Christmas market of southwest Germany’s capital, Stuttgart. The recreation of magnificently decorated stalls paired with German sausages, stew and many other delicacies will bring you warmth this Christmas.

O-yane Plaza, Roppongi Hills

Christmas Market 11am-9pm

Free Entrance

More information here

Mohri Garden Christmas Illumination 2023

November 28 – December 25

Amid the pure white light that sparkles delicately like snow, the champagne gold gives off a gorgeous shine and presence.

Enjoy the quality time that can only be experienced in winter in the clear air of Mohri Garden with a production that will slowly switch between three light scenes with the three colors of white, blue, and emerald LEDs in about 30 seconds.

Mohri Garden Lighting Design

Illumination: 5pm-11pm

More information here

Keyakizaka x JRA Illumination 2023

November 6 – December 25

A collaboration tree with JRA will appear on the Keyakizaka Bridge again this year. This year’s theme is music. Eight horses run around the tree, which has a symbolic horseshoe-shaped musical note, to the tune of Christmas songs.

Roppongi Keyakizaka Bridge

Grand Hyatt Tokyo, 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku

5pm-23pm

Find out more here



Tokyo Skytree Town Dream Christmas 2023

November 9 – December 25

The world-famous Sky Tree is regularly filled with events and activities. This Christmas they are redesigning their illumination and the Sky Arena will be sparkling with golden lights.

Tokyo Skytree

Opening hours: 5:30pm-12am

Save up to 400JPY on advance tickets here.

More information here

Marunouchi Illumination 2023

November 16 – February 18

This display features approximately 1.2 million LED lights in a warm golden hue. These illuminations adorn over 340 trees along the 1.2 km-long Marunouchi shopping street. From November 28th until December 25th, this year’s lights will extend to include other areas, such as Gyoko-dori avenue, connecting the Imperial Palace Gardens and Tokyo Station.

Marunouchi, Chiyoda

4pm – 11pm

More information here

Hotel Chinzanso’s Tokyo Sea of Clouds and 1,000 Lights 2023

Dates to be announced

Located in Sekiguchi, Bunkyo City, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is offering their Sea of Clouds and 1,000 Lights for everyone to enjoy an other-worldly experience in the clouds. Entrance is free and all you have to bring is a friend and camera to take memorable pictures.

Sekiguchi, Bunkyo-ku

Sundown to 11pm

More information here

Yokohama Milight (ミライト) 2023

November 9 – February 11

Spanning 1.5 kilometers, the Yokohama illuminations include the interactive ‘Light of Hope’ illumination at the Grand Mall Park’s pergola and the captivating ‘Dockyard Garden’ at the Yokohama Landmark Tower, where the illumination colors change with the passing time of day.

Yokohama

Opening hours: 4pm-11pm

Free Entrance

More information here

Yorunoyo Yokohama Cross Night Illumination

November 27 – January 4

This is “yorunoyo” a look into Yokohama City at night. The entire cityscape of Yokohama will come alive with a gigantic light show 8 times per night throughout the six-week event and a variety of smaller illuminations and art installations will be carefully plotted throughout the city for an immersive nighttime experience.

Yorunoyo Yokohama, Yokohama City

Illumination: 5pm-9:05pm

Free Entrance

More information here

Tokyo Mega Illumination 2023

November 11 – January 8

If this is your first time experiencing Christmas in Japan, you shouldn’t miss the Mega Illumination located in Oi Racecourse, Shinagawa City. Featuring a variety of light shows and nostalgic installations capturing Japan’s unique landscapes its a kitschy and fun way to enjoy a winter’s night out.

Tokyo Mega Illumination, Shinagawa City

Detailed Pricing

More information here

Flower Fantasy – the Garden of Illuminated Flowers 2023 – 2024

October 18 – February 14

Consistently ranked one of the best illuminations in the country, the Garden of Illuminated Flowers will be held for the 21st time this year. Over 5.0 million lights will decorate the gigantic garden with a number of themed installations scattered throughout.

Ashikaga Flower Park, Tochigi

3:30pm – 8.30pm

More information here

Jewellumination at Yomiuriland 2023

October 19 – April 7

Jewellumination is the world’s first LED illumination inspired by gemstone colors, developed by Motoko Ishii Lighting Design. The subject chosen by Ms. Ishii is the world of Greek mythology. There will be 12 mythical areas in Yomiuriland based on the theme of “Jewel Olympus” and decorated with a record-breaking 6.5 million bulbs.

Yanokuchi, Inagi-shi

4pm-8:30pm

More information here

Tokyo Dome City Illumination 2023

November 21 – February 29

While you’re on your holiday shopping spree, you can experience the Tokyo Dome City Winter Lights during your leisurely stroll. Not only that, but if you’re in the mood for some laughter, comedy shows are scheduled in between the beautifully decorated cityscape.

Tokyo Dome City

Free Entrance

5pm-12am

More information here

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse Christmas Market 2023

November 24 – December 25

After a four-year break, this event is set to reignite the Christmas spirit. Around 50 exquisitely adorned German wooden huts will enchant visitors with their twinkling lights. This year, for the very first time, a grand 10-meter-tall holiday fir tree will welcome all guests.

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

Christmas Market: 11am-10pm

Free Entrance

More information here.

Meguro River Minna no Illumination 2023

November 10 – January 8

The Sakura landscape can be enjoyed during winter as well. The cherry trees are adorned with approximately 380,000 pink LED lights. They create a stunning winter spectacle, resembling blooming cherry blossoms after nightfall.

Meguro River

Free Entrance

5pm-10pm