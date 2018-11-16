A Ghost Story

A recently deceased man (Casey Affleck) returns to his home and his bereft girlfriend (Rooney Mara) to watch silently, unstuck in time, as the world moves on. This is not a horror story — the ghost, covered with a sheet with eye holes, more closely resembles a trick-or-treater — but a thoughtful journey through time and an examination of the essence of love, loss and existence. Totally original, yet clearly influenced by, among others, Japan’s 1991 Spirited Away. It’s a modest little play on the haunted house genre by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints), that is by turns mesmerizing, wryly funny, eerie and beautiful. You will not know where it is going next. If you go with an open mind and a bit patience, you will find rewards. (92 min)