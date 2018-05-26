All the Money in the World

In 1973 John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer), the 16-year-old estranged grandson of the oil baron, was kidnapped in Italy. The billionaire (Christopher Plummer) refused to pay the ransom, purportedly because doing so would make his other relatives targets, but he was probably just cheap. So it fell to his devoted but penniless mother (Michelle Williams) and Getty’s fixer (Mark Wahlberg) to get him back. Ridley Scott has made a taut and icily engaging thriller out of this tale of love vs. money and the things great wealth cannot buy. The outcome we know; see it for Williams and the elder Plummer. (102 min)