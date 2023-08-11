Three shining new additions have soared into the Tokyo skyline, marking the completion of Mori Building Co., Ltd.’s 30-year plan to elevate the Toranomon-Azabudai District.

Dubbed the “Hills of the Future,” this is the largest redevelopment project ever undertaken by Japan’s leading urban landscape developer. The grand opening is scheduled for November.

The Metropolis team was invited for a sneak peek inside the new complex. Here’s a preview of what you can look forward to exploring this fall.

Designed with the concept of “A City Within A City” and a “Modern Urban Village,” this multi-use complex harmoniously integrates diverse urban functions, offices, residences, retail facilities, cultural institutions, educational establishments, and medical centers.

Highlights include the new elementary school campus of the British School in Tokyo and the highly anticipated Tokyo Venture Capital Hub—the first large-scale venture capital hub in Japan. Additionally, the internationally acclaimed EPSON teamLab Borderless experience will be relocated to MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM, and the Keio University Center for Preventive Medicine will also find its new home here.

Shoppers will love the Azabudai Hills Market area and a network of hundreds of stores and restaurants throughout the complex, featuring everything from luxury retail shops and artisan market stalls.

Weary travelers will find solace in Aman’s world-first Janu brand hotel, offering luxurious rooms and one of Tokyo’s largest wellness facilities.

Extensive residential spaces offer luxury living with all amenities at your fingertips, while the office spaces are poised to attract new opportunities in Central Tokyo.

Similar to the green spaces found at Toranomon Hills and Roppongi Hills, Azabudai Hills boasts a spacious Central Green crowned by a canopy designed by Heatherwick Studio, along with an orchard featuring 11 species of fruit trees. During hanami season, Sakura-asa Street and Cherry Blossom Gateways will come to life. The aim is to establish a “Green & Wellness” community, where people coexist harmoniously with nature to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

This new world-class neighborhood stands as Tokyo’s latest landmark and is set to open on November 24.