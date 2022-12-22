Japan and Brazil have a long and rich shared history. The two countries are linked through immigration, business, and culture. There is no better way to introduce yourself to Brazilian culture than through its food, drinks, and music. All are available to experience in our list of the best Brazilian restaurants and event spaces in Tokyo.

The immigration of Japanese people to Brazil began in 1908, and current nikkei and sansei are celebrating their hybridity of identity, and are eager to share this with the world. In fact, the mix of Japanese and Brazilian culture is evident in the Brazilian food of Tokyo. The exuberance of Brazilian flavors like paprika is mellowed by the subtlety of the Japanese palette. While black coffee and caipirinha cocktails are considered the national drinks of Brazil, street foods and barbecue are staples of Brazilian cuisine, and all can be found within this considered list.

Music is also a major part of Brazilian culture and celebration. Many of our suggestions are bars with live music events and regularly scheduled performances from local or touring groups. Immersing oneself in samba and bossa nova is undoubtedly a rare experience in Tokyo, but not doing so leaves you wondering what it would feel like to enjoy the groove of the rhythmic music. For a lively night out with friends, why not try one of these Brazilian venues, and get to know a culture that is so important to Japan.

Arakicho, Shinjuku-ku

Steaming cups of rich Brazilian coffee by day, occasional bossa nova hub by night, Ipanema is situated in the Michelin-starred neighborhood of Arakicho. Looking for Brazilian sweet treats? This is the destination. A sweet and tangy caipirinha? Head down to Ipanema for authentic Brazilian music, food, and a buzzing atmosphere.

03-3351-9129, 3-7 Arakicho, Shinjuku-ku, ‘Cafe Ipanema’ Monday-Saturday 11am-6pm, ‘Bar Ipanema’ 7pm-3am

Nishi-Ogikubo, Suginami-ku

This space is a blend of finding new interests, friends, and feijoada stew. A community space for Portuguese-speaking classes, workshops, as well as selling Brazilian books and records, Aparecida is a great place to join a new network of people and learn more about Brazil. There is a range of liquors and juices available, including over twenty kinds of cachaça and many tasty snacks.

03-3335-5455, 2F, 3-17-5 Nishi-Ogikubo, Suginami-ku, Tuesday-Friday 6-11pm, weekends 1-11pm

Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

Drinking to funky Brazilian tunes makes this bar the perfect escape from the chaos of Shibuya. Set away from the crowds, you are instantly transported to a samba-filled, caipirinha-fuelled paradise. The drinks on offer are expertly mixed and blend with the groovy ambiance late into the night.

03-3461-6533, 1-17-12 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tuesday-Sunday 8pm-4am

Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

The buzzing atmosphere of this all-you-can-eat barbecue joint, nestled in the energetic Dogenzaka neighborhood of Shibuya, is a must-visit for Brazilian barbecue. With extensive beer options and succulent meats, Gocchi Batta serves up fresh salads and delectable desserts alongside its drinks and buffet, making it an unrivaled option for a nomikai or big celebration.

05-0362-74730, 2-8-1 2F Owada Building Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Monday-Friday 5-11pm, weekends 12-11pm

Honshiocho, Shinjuku-ku

Since 1974, Saci Pererê has been a hub of Brazilian food and live performance. Bossa nova and samba musicians grace the warmth of this restaurant, while customers can enjoy grilled meats and feijoada stew, washed down with a diverse choice of Brazilian liquor or fruity soft drinks.

03-3353-7521, Hikarigaoka Yotsuya Building B1F, Yotsuya Honshiocho, Shinjuku-ku, opening hours vary due to live performance schedule, weekends 11:30am-4pm

Nishiasakusa, Taito-ku

With laid-back energy and a vibrant atmosphere full of samba and the smell of churrasco, Que Bom! is an unmissable Brazilian barbecue restaurant. Showing live football matches from around the world and live dancing on Tuesdays and Fridays, Que Bom! serves ten kinds of Brazilian meat, creating a haven for a relaxed, immersive outing.

03-5826-1538, 2-15-13 B1, Nishaskakusa, Taito-ku, Tuesday-Friday 5-11pm, weekends 11am-3pm, 5-11pm

Kichijoji-Honcho, Musashino-shi

Alvorada specializes in authentic Brazilian food, from the more-ish bolinha de queijo, to the creamy estrogonofe, there is something to be enjoyed whether you crave sweet or savory. Pairing the food with the fun range of drinks offered, and the delightfully friendly atmosphere in the cozy restaurant, the vibe of Alvorada is assuredly uplifting.

04 2220 2797, 1-32-9 B1F, Kichijoji-Honcho, Musashino-shi, Monday-Friday 5-11pm, weekends 12-3pm, 5-11pm

Kamata, Ota-ku

Dying to see some Christmas samba? A bossa nova quartet? Espaço Brasil blends Japanese-Brazilian food to create an infused choice of meals, such as the paprika-garlic pork donburi and simple feijoada and moqueca stew to be enjoyed alongside the live music performances. Every night hosts a different performer, and you can check the schedule on their website for more details.

03-4361-4669, 1-30-15, Kamata, Ota-ku, Tuesday-Saturday 6:30-11:30pm

Udagawa-Cho, Shibuya-Ku

A romantic hideaway since 1977, Bar Bossa exudes a mellow and nostalgic ambiance onto the streets of Shibuya. The music is not the central attraction of this bar, with the excitement of samba replaced with sophisticated and sensual bossa nova. This is primarily a bar, and so its focus is impressive Brazilian drinks, but some snacks are available to freshen your palette between caipirinhas.

03-5458-4185, 41-23 Second Okubo Building, Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku, Monday-Saturday 7pm-12am