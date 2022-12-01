Tradition is often forgotten, lost to the changing pace of modern life. Japanese history and culture are well protected, yet there are few places to witness the beauty that is traditional Japanese theatre. Suigian, established in Nihonbashi Muromachi, is a performance space, luxury sushi restaurant, and night-time bar all in one atmospheric, historic building. The live house of Japanese traditional performing arts creates a place where visitors from all over the world can gather to engage with authentic Japanese culture.

While one enjoys the delicacies of the “Fūshikaiden” menu, a name based on Noh actor Zeami’s infamous play, the performances of Noh, Kyogen, Gei Nagon (Geisha performance) will entice you into staying long into the night, transfixed by the mesmerizing movement of the actors. Suigian is particular about seasonality, and all meals are prepared with the freshest seasonal ingredients. The elegant meals are not the only arbiters of beauty in this space, as the history that exudes from each performance captivates those who want to feel as though they have stepped back in time.

In a new project, Suigian is announcing ‘Hatsuhatsu’, which aims to revive the night-time economy after it took a major hit due to Coronavirus restrictions. Along with the rapid return of inbound travel, and the influx of visitors desperate to indulge in the most particular aspects of Japanese culture, fusing cutting-edge techno music with Japanese performing arts. This event will be held regularly, as the opportunity to share historical performances is expanding as more visitors arrive in Japan.

Suigian’s bar and lounge areas are designed around the high-class restaurants of the Edo period, with minuscule details of this preservation of culture. The original cocktails on offer, including ‘Furumai’ and ‘Shojyo’ are inspired by Noh plays, allowing visitors to immerse themselves fully in the ambiance of tradition. The relaxed atmosphere of the space allows people to come together in parties big or small, family groups, or more intimate gatherings. If you are only looking for a drink, then the simultaneous performances make the perfect accompaniment to an evening with friends or family.

Everything from the ceiling’s goldfish ornamentation to the delicate embroidery of the bar and lounge’s seating area proves how embedded beauty and refinement are in Suigian’s aspiration of bringing Japanese traditions to the modern world. Passing on Japanese history to the next generation is one of founder Hidetomo Kimura’s ambitions as a cultural visionary and designer. Kimura’s passion for the delights of the Edo period is echoed in the decoration of the performance stage, adorned with a background of old pine trees said to have been painted by a Kano School artist in the Edo period. Aside from the daily performance of ‘Momokawa Geinagon’ (all-female Geisha performance), there are also a wealth of special performance events that are advertised on the Suigian’s website.

Adding to the refinement of the venue, the private tea room is available for tea ceremonies to end the dinner party in a remarkable deluge into the most subtle art form in Japan. To continue the importance of Japanese traditions, Suigian is using contemporary artists as a bridge to the past, thereby innovating the idea of pure traditions. In each corner of the space, there is an aspect of Japanese culture yet to be discovered and adored, and as you enter through a gallery of Ukiyo-e woodblock prints, it becomes clear that a night spent at Suigian is a night celebrating the wonders of Japanese elegance. Boasting classical artwork alongside a delectable menu and an exceptionally concocted drinks selection, Suigian’s presence in the center of Nihonbashi provides tranquillity in the hectic cityscape, and a chance to leave the troubles of modern life behind.