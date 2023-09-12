Hailing from apple and pear orchards in the Normandy region of northern France, cider spirit Calvados has won the admiration of many a bon viveur for its distinctly sweet flavor.

As the winner of over 657 medals (227 gold) in spirits competitions for its Calvados variations, Christian Drouin Calvados specializes in vintage offerings – some dating back as far as 1939. With Guillaume Drouin currently at the helm, grandson of founder Christian Drouin, the company is continuing to grow and expand its lineup; the creation of Christian Drouin Gin – a perfectly balanced blend of 30 different apple varieties – exemplifying Drouin’s curiosity and passion for the world of flavors, tasting and the art of blending.

To help spread Calvados internationally and learn about the region of Normandy and its wonderful produce, The Grand Ordre des Calvados was founded in 1966 in France. Since then branches have sprung up in numerous countries across the world, including Japan – formed in 1997 with the charismatic Phillippe Sauzedde as its ambassador. Membership to the Grand Ordre des Calvados in Japan has grown from 28 to over 600 in the intervening years, as the Japanese public gained more and more knowledge and a stronger appreciation of quality for wine and spirits.

A special Calvados dinner, the 75th of its kind in Japan, will be held on Friday, September 29 at the famous French restaurant, Pachon, in Daikanyama. Guests will sample the award-winning tipple, Laurent-Perrier champagne and Christian Drouin Gin amongst others, all complimenting a delicious set meal of fine French cuisine courtesy of the restaurant’s owner and chef extraordinaire, Andre Pachon. With the drinks flowing and levels of merriment rising, new members will be initiated and the group’s anthem, “Le Trou Normand” will be sung – everything in keeping with the order’s mission to forge deep friendships and spread awareness of the brand.

Calvados Christian Drouin can be enjoyed in many bars and restaurants across Tokyo. One glass and you’ll be eying up membership to enjoy evenings of fine dining, drinking (and singing) for years to come.

Those interested in attending the event can register online via this link or email info.calvados.jp@gmail.com



Contact:

calvados-drouin.com

info.calvados.jp@gmail.com