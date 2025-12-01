Christmas Markets in Tokyo 2025 Where to find festive dishes, gifts and end-of-year atmosphere By Metropolis

Tokyo has turned December into one long Christmas crawl. From full-on German-style Christmas markets to local food truck festivals, you could spend most of the month moving from mulled wine to illuminations and back again. Here’s a breakdown of the main Christmas markets in and around Tokyo this year, plus a couple of easy side trips to Saitama and Yokohama.

Azabudai Hills Christmas Market

November 22 – December 25, 2025

At Azabudai Hills, the central plaza becomes a Christmas market designed by architect Shohei Shigematsu, centered around a large tree lit with about 20,000 LEDs. Stalls are arranged around the square serving European-style food and hot drinks, including GOOD GOOD MEAT, a Kobe butcher known for its meat dishes; Hocus Pocus, offering donuts and churros; and Fish & Chips Malins, certified by the British Fish & Chips Association for its authentic style. The broader “Christmas Hills” program extends throughout the complex with additional decorations and installations, making it easy to explore the wider district while you’re there.

Time: 11am – 9pm

Venue: Central Plaza, Azabudai Hills

Address: 1-6 Azabudai, Minato-ku

Website: azabudai-hills.com/sp/christmashills

Yebisu Garden Place Christmas Market

Until December 25, 2025

Yebisu Garden Place leans into extravagance: a huge Baccarat chandelier, a 10-meter tree and a long promenade of champagne-gold lights set the stage. The Christmas market spans both Clock Square and Château Square, offering seasonal décor, warm dishes and small gift items. Unlike many other markets, vendors from local Tokyo eateries take the lead—the Westin Tokyo food truck serves borscht and hot wine; Editorial offers wreaths, snow globes, accessories and warm gift items; abatino features weekly rotating creator goods and international Christmas gifts; PÄRLA brings rum-infused crepes with rich cream; and HELLO GREEN GRUB serves farm-grown vegetable soups made from produce raised from seed at their own farm. GOOD MUSIC TERRACE by Blue Note Place adds DJs, beignets and café au lait on select December dates.

Time: 5pm – 8pm (weekdays), 12pm – 8pm (weekends and holidays)

Venue: Clock Square and Chateau Square, Yebisu Garden Place

Address: 4-20 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku

Website: gardenplace.jp/event

Marunouchi Street Park Christmas Market

Until December 25, 2025

Running alongside the Marunouchi Illuminations, this “street park” turns Naka-dori and Gyoko-dori into a long corridor of food, drinks and small gift stalls. Nakadori focuses on winter menus from nearby hotels and cafés, while Gyoko-dori adds fir trees, chalet-style stands, pizza, stews and hot chocolate.

Time: 11am – 10pm (Nakadori, November 13 – December 25; Gyoko-dori, November 28 – December 25)

Venue: Naka-dori and Gyoko-dori, Marunouchi Street Park

Address: Around Naka-dori and Gyoko-dori, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Website: marunouchi.com/en

Christmas Market at Naka Dori Terrace (The Peninsula Tokyo)

Until December 28, 2025

Tucked along The Peninsula Tokyo’s Naka Dori Avenue entrance, this market feels more intimate than some of the larger city events. Stalls focus on traditional sweets, seasonal drinks and small gifts, plus new retail items for dogs, which is dangerously cute if you already spoil your pet. On selected days, the hotel also runs gingerbread house decorating classes, so kids can load a house with candy while adults quietly nurse a warm drink on the terrace.

Time: 12pm – 6pm (until 8pm from December 23 – 25)

Venue: Naka Dori Café – The Terrace, The Peninsula Tokyo

Address: 1-8-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku

Website: peninsula.com/en/tokyo

Roppongi Hills Christmas Market

Until December 25, 2025

One of Japan’s longest-running Christmas markets, the Roppongi Hills version is modeled after Stuttgart’s famous market, just scaled to Tokyo apartment life. Ten stalls pack in German ornaments, nutcrackers, spice decorations and a serious amount of mulled wine. Head over to the Keyakizaka Illuminations for the classic Tokyo Tower photo with blue-and-white lights.

Time: 11am – 9pm

Venue: O-Yane Plaza, Roppongi Hills

Address: 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Website: roppongihills.com/sp/christmashills

Solamachi Christmas Market at Tokyo Skytree

Until December 25, 2025

Under Tokyo Skytree, Solamachi’s Christmas Market ties into the wider Dream Christmas event, with illuminations, a picture-book-inspired theme and stalls selling hot snacks and sweets. Expect things like freshly baked Baumkuchen, cheese fondue and other comfort food. The observation decks are decked out with trees and photo spots, so it turns into an easy half-day for visiting friends.

Time: 11am – 10pm

Venue: Tokyo Skytree Town, Solamachi

Address: 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku

Website: en.www.tokyo-solamachi.jp/event/2625

Ark Hills Christmas & Christmas Marche

Until December 20, 2025 (Saturdays only)

Ark Hills’ weekly Hills Marche turns into a full seasonal market during this period, bringing in not just winter produce but rare alcohol, sweets and other items suited to the Christmas season. Ark Karajan Place sets the scene with a decorated tree, while stalls around the area offer gifts, food and small-batch goods. Workshops for wreaths and other holiday crafts also run on select days, and a Christmas concert adds to the lineup. It’s a low-key, neighborhood-style market—easy to wander with a coffee without the crowds of larger events.

Time: 10am – 2pm (Saturdays)

Venue: Ark Karajan Place, Ark Hills

Address: 1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato-ku

Website: arkhills.com/events/2025

Tokyo Christmas Advent in Ueno Park

Until December 25, 2025

Ueno’s new large-scale Christmas event, Tokyo Christmas Advent, brings a full market to Hakamakoshi Square with a big tree, illuminations and a panda theme threaded through the decorations. A “Panda Market” sells panda goods and limited-edition stamps. Food trucks line the square serving champagne, beer, chicken and international dishes as part of the Ueno Christmas Food Festival, which runs throughout the event. Live performances take place daily, with artists such as DJ Dinoji, Akane Ebisawa and Asuka Nagasawa appearing on the Ueno Christmas Stage.

Time: 11am – 10:30pm

Venue: Hakamakoshi Square and Shinobazu Pond area, Ueno Park

Address: 1-60 Uenokoen, Taito-ku

Website: christmas-advent.jp/ueno

Furusato Tokyo Ouen Shibuya Christmas

December 12 – December 25, 2025

Right by the Blue Cave illumination, Furusato Tokyo Ouen Shibuya Christmas brings together regional dishes from across Japan with a lineup of food trucks and stalls serving concrete, named specialties. Some of the vendors’ highlights include Oita Nakatsu karaage, BON’S fresh crepes, oyster chowder, Rikyu Gyutan beef tongue bento and Nagasaki kakuni (braised pork belly) burger. Around these stalls, the event mixes food fair, Christmas market and music festival, with nightly stage performances and hot drinks that make it an easy stop between walks through the illuminated park.

Time: 4pm – 10pm (weekdays), 11am – 10pm (weekends)

Venue: Yoyogi Park Event Square and Outdoor Stage

Address: 2-1 Yoyogi Kamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

Website: furusatotokyofes.com

Tokyo Christmas Market at Shiba Park

December 5 – December 25, 2025

Over in Shiba Park, the Tokyo Christmas Market brings a traditional European atmosphere with its Dresden-style pyramid, hearty German food, warming wines and stalls filled with handmade goods. Sponsored by the German Embassy and the German Tourism Association, the market sits next to Tokyo Tower and Zojoji Temple, making it one of the most centrally placed events of the season.

Time: 4pm – 10pm (December 5), 11am – 10pm (December 6–25)

Venue: Tokyo Christmas Market 2025 in Shiba Park (Onarimon-mae Plaza)

Address: 4-10-17 Shibakoen, Minato-ku

Website: tokyochristmas.net/shiba

Tokyo Christmas Market at Meiji Jingu Gaien

Until December 25, 2025

At Meiji Jingu Gaien, Tokyo Christmas Market sets up around a towering pyramid and fairytale-style huts inspired by Grimm stories. Like its Shiba Park counterpart, it is sponsored by the German Embassy and the German Tourism Association. The market long features food stalls, live performances and plenty of spots to sit with a plate of sausages or mulled wine. It pairs nicely with a walk down the nearby Meiji Jingu Gaien Ginkgo Avenue if you time it with the last of the autumn leaves

Time: 11am – 9:30pm

Venue: Meiji Jingu Gaien Baseball Field

Address: 1-1 Kasumigaokamachi, Shinjuku-ku

Website: tokyochristmas.net/jingu

Meguro Snow Christmas

December 19 – December 21, 2025

Meguro Snow Christmas takes an existing local event and turns it into a small “city-wide” festival linking spots around Meguro Station. Studio EASE and nearby venues host an ethical-themed Christmas market, pop-up events, and, most memorably, scheduled artificial snowfall for a rare white December in Tokyo. It is less about lining up for one big attraction and more about wandering between sites, picking up snacks and small gifts along the way.

Time: Varies by venue and program (generally afternoon to evening; check website for details)

Venue: Studio EASE, Meguro MARC and surrounding Meguro Station area

Address: Around Kamiosaki and Shimomeguro, Meguro-ku

Website: meguro-snow-christmas.com

Bonus: Tamaari Town Christmas Market

December 12 – December 25, 2025

About half an hour from central Tokyo, the plaza outside Saitama Super Arena turns into Tamaari Town Christmas Market. A six-meter tree and rows of zelkova trees wrapped in lights set the mood, while stalls serve roast chicken, steak, clam chowder, dumplings and plenty of hot drinks. It is a good pick if you want the full Christmas market experience with slightly thinner crowds than central Tokyo.

Time: 12pm – 9 pm (Opening day from 4pm; last day until 8pm)

Venue: Tamaari Town, in front of Saitama Super Arena

Address: 8 Shintoshin, Chuo-ku, Saitama City

Website: tamaari-xmas.com

Bonus: Christmas Market at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse

Until December 25, 2025

Yokohama’s Red Brick Warehouse Christmas Market is worth the short train ride on its own. This year’s theme is “Time,” marking the site’s 110-year history with a 12-meter tree under a 30-meter “starry sky” roof of lights. German-style huts sell sausages, pretzels, hot wine and gifts, while new areas like Christmas Gate at Shinko Central Square and Christmas Village at Red Brick Park add extra light displays and strollable space.

Time: 11am – 9pm (November 21 – December 5), 11am – 10pm (December 6–25)

Venue: Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse and surrounding plazas

Address: 1-1 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama

Website: yokohama-akarenga.jp/christmas