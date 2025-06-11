Rainy Day Activities in Tokyo Indoor date spots, cozy escapes and creative ways to stay dry during rainy season By Arden Kreuzer

Rainy days in Tokyo don’t have to mean staying in—this city offers a rich array of indoor escapes to spark fun and connection. Whether you’re dreaming of undersea worlds or cosmic journeys, here are imaginative rainy day activities in Tokyo curated to brighten even the gloomiest afternoon.

Aquariums & Underwater Magic

Sunshine Aquarium

Perched atop the Sunshine City complex, this rooftop aquarium blends urban skyline views with sea life charm.

Opening times: Monday – Friday: 10am – 7pm; Sat, Sun, Holidays: 9:30am – 8pm (closing times vary seasonally)

Address: 3‑1 Higashi‑Ikebukuro, Toshima‑ku

Price: ¥2,400 adult, ¥1,200 child.

Website: sunshinecity.jp/en/aquarium

Enoshima Aquarium

Just outside Tokyo, this charming seaside aquarium features touch pools, penguin feedings and seals.

Opening times: 9am–5pm (hours may vary).

Address: 2‑19‑1 Katasekaigan, Fujisawa

Price: ¥2,500 adult, ¥1,250 child.

Website: enosui.com

Stellar Encounters

Cosmo Planetarium Shibuya

A hidden gem inside Shibuya Cultural Center Owada, this smaller dome offers a more local, relaxed experience with regular star shows and live commentary.

Opening times: Tuesday – Friday: 12pm – 8pm; Sat, Sun, Holidays: 10am – 8pm (closed Mondays)

Address: 23‑21 Sakuragaoka-cho, Shibuya-ku

Price: ¥600

Website: shibu-cul.jp/planetarium

Konica Minolta Planetarium “Manten” in Sunshine City

Located on the rooftop of Sunshine City, this spot boasts a large dome theater, soft reclining seats and aurora-inspired projection shows.

Opening times: 10am–9pm

Address: 3‑1‑3 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku

Price: ¥1,600 (standard), ¥3,200+ (premium seating)

Website: planetarium.konicaminolta.jp

Planetarium Bar

For something totally different, this moody, intimate bar projects the cosmos onto its domed ceiling as you sip cocktails and chat. More date-night lounge than science exhibit, but undeniably atmospheric.

Opening times: Monday – Friday: 6pm – 2am; Saturday: 5pm – 2am; Sunday, National Holidays: 5pm – 12am

Address: 4-9-23, Shirokanedai, Minato-ku

Average Price: ¥3,000

Website: planetarium-bar.com

Play & Adventure

Tokyo Joypolis

Three-floor indoor amusement park with 20+ activities including VR games, coasters and interactive arcade zones. Always buzzing—even on rainy days.

Opening times: Monday – Friday: 11am – 7pm; Saturday – Sunday: 10am – 8pm

Address: Decks Tokyo Beach 3F-5F, 1‑6‑1 Daiba, Minato‑ku

Price: Passport Ticket~¥5,500; Other options available

Website: tokyo-joypolis.com

RED° Tokyo Tower

Digital amusement hub beneath Tokyo Tower, featuring AR/VR, robo‑fights, drone racing, foosball, simulators and more.

Opening times: 10am – 9pm

Address: Tokyo Tower 3F, 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato-ku

Price: ~¥3,600

Website: tokyotower.red-brand.jp

Shibuya EST

This eight-floor complex houses bowling, karaoke, arcade games, ping pong, darts, photo booths and more. Casual, fun and a perfect rainy day activity in Tokyo.

Opening times: 11am – 5am

Address: 1-14-14 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

Price: Prices vary by game.

Website: shibuyaest.co.jp

Pool and Darts JACK

A lively darts bar with multiple machines and pool tables, flashy lights and a solid cocktail list—great for casual dates or hangouts with friends with a competitive twist.

Opening times: depends on location but many are open late.

Locations: Sangenjaya, Jiyugaoka, Shimo-Kitazawa, Ebisu, Ueno and more.

Price: Generally around ¥100 per person per game.

Website: jack-jp.com

Big Echo (Various locations)

One of Tokyo’s most accessible karaoke chains with private rooms, food service and huge song libraries in multiple languages.

Opening times: Varies, often 11am–5am

Address: Locations across Tokyo

Price: ~¥500–¥800 per 30 mins + one-drink order

Website: big-echo.jp

Culture & Exhibitions

TeamLab Borderless

Popular digital art exhibition with flowing visuals and captivating installations. Book ahead to avoid crowds.

Opening times: 9am – 9pm

Address: Azabudai Hills, 5-9 Toranomon, Minato-ku

Price: Depends on reservation time, usually around ¥5,000

Website: teamlab.art/jp/e/tokyo

Hokusai Another Story

New take on the legendary ukiyo-e master Katsushika Hokusai. Exhibition of themed art and installations, perfect for rainy-day reflection.

Opening times: 11am – 8pm

Address: Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, 1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

Price: ¥4,200

Website: hokusai.anotherstory.world

Japanese Calligraphy & Sumi-e Workshop in Tokyo

Step into the serene world of Japanese calligraphy and Sumi-e (painting with black ink) with Tokyo-born artist Chiaki. In this immersive hands-on workshop in Tokyo, you’ll explore the brush techniques, philosophy, and history behind Japanese calligraphy and ink painting.

Dates: [Limited time] June 28: 6pm – 8pm or June 29: 2pm – 4pm

Address: Art Party Tokyo 4F, 1−9−12 Azabudai, Minato-ku

Price: ¥14,400

Website: eventbrite.dk

Afternoon Tea & Cafés

Kimpton Shinjuku’s Cherry Delight Afternoon Tea

Indulge in a colorful lineup of eight cherry-themed sweets: from velvety mousses to glossy tarts, each designed to evoke the playful yet refined essence of early summer.

Opening times: [Limited Time] May 1 – June 30, 2025 11:30am – 5pm

Address: District – Brasserie, Bar, Lounge, 3-4-7 Nishi-shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Price: ￥7,000

Website: kimptonshinjuku.com/jp/cherry_delight_afternoontea

Maison Marunouchi’s Mango Afternoon Tea

MAISON MARUNOUCHI at Four Seasons Tokyo is serving a limited-time Miyazaki mango dessert menu by Executive Pastry Chef Patrick Thibault. Known as the “Queen of Fruits,” the mango stars in a refined lineup of seasonal sweets. The Michelin-listed bistro blends French flair with peak summer flavor.

Opening times: [Limited Time] June 16th – July 31, 2025 11:30am – 6pm

Address: Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo 1-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Price: ￥8,300 – 9,500

Website: fourseasons.com/tokyo

Soak & Steam – Sauna, Sento and Onsen Escapes

Nothing melts away the rainy season blues like a warm soak or steamy sauna session. From stylish private rentals to tattoo-friendly sento (public baths), there are plenty of ways to unwind—even if you’re dodging puddles in the city.

Couple-Friendly Private Saunas

For a more intimate and modern sauna experience, consider booking a private room at one of Tokyo’s sleek new sauna concepts.

Kudochi Saunas

Tucked away in Kanda, Kudochi offers designer sauna rooms that can be booked for solo use or groups of up to six.

Opening times: Varies by location

Address: Ginza, Ueno, Roppongi

Price: From ¥6,000 per 90 mins

Website: kudochi-sauna.com/en

Sway

Minimalist, music-enhanced and hyper-stylish, Sway is a new private sauna studio ideal for those looking for calm, comfort and privacy.

Opening times: Monday – Friday: 9am – 5am; Saturday, Sunday, Holidays: 7am – 5am

Address: 2-27-18 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku

Price: From ¥10,000 per 90 mins

Website: sway.jp

Tattoo-Friendly Sento

Classic sento culture is alive and well in Tokyo, and yes—there are places that welcome tattooed visitors.

Kairyo-yu

Recently, renovated in 2022, this sento is a blend of modern sophistication and traditional style. A relaxing and meditative ambiance fills the air alongside serene music and sparkling clean tubs. Dark tiled walls and subdued lighting make this facility an excellent choice for anyone who is more reserved about bathing naked among strangers.

Opening times: 12pm – 11:30pm (closed Saturdays)

Address: 2-19-9 Higashi, Shibuya-ku

Price: ¥550 + ¥450 for sauna use

Website: kairyou-yu.com/en

Kogane-yu

Hipster-approved sento in the Kita-Senju area, has a bar serving its own craft beer and occasional DJ nights.

Opening times: Monday – Friday: 6am – 9am and 11am – 12:30am

Saturday: 6am – 9am and 3pm – 12:30am

Sunday and Holiday: 6am – 9am and 11am – 12:30am

Address: 4-14-6 Taihei, Sumida-ku

Price: ¥550 + ¥400 for sauna use

Website: koganeyu.com

Bunka Yokusen

Located in the trendy area of Ikejiri Ohashi, this space is spotless and everything feels new. It tends to get crowded on weekends and evenings, so there may be a line to use the sauna. On the other hand, the low-lit and quiet rest space for chilling out post-cold plunge is a huge plus, as most public sentos do not have one.

Opening times: 2pm–2am (closed Wednesdays); Saturday, Sunday: 10am – 1am

Address: 3-6-8 Higashi-yama, Meguro-ku

Price: ¥550 + ¥500

Website: bunkayokusen1010.com

Mixed-Gender Onsen (Outside of Tokyo)

Tokyo doesn’t have any mixed-gender sento or onsen, but just outside the city are a few beautiful options worth the journey.

Motomachi Hama Hot Spring (Hama-no-yu) – Izu Islands

This seaside hot spring in the Izu Islands is technically part of Tokyo but feels like a different world. Swimsuits are required in the mixed-gender outdoor bath, making it a beginner-friendly spot with stunning ocean views.

Getting there: Ferry from Takeshiba Pier (Tokyo) to Oshima Island

Address: Motomachi, Oshima Island

Price: ¥300

Website: town.oshima.tokyo.jp/soshiki/kankou

Takaragawa Onsen – Gunma Prefecture

A legendary mixed-gender rotenburo (open-air bath) set along a rushing river in the mountains. Scenic in all seasons, Takaragawa is a great pick for couples seeking a rustic romantic escape.

Opening times: Day-use 10 am – 5 pm

Address: Fujiwara 1899, Minakami-machi, Gunma

Price: ¥1,500 (day trip)

Closest station: Takaragawa Iriguchi Station

Website: takaragawa.com/e_onsen

Creative Extras & Unique Rainy Day Activities in Tokyo

Cooking Class

Escape the rain by making sushi or experiencing a traditional tea ceremony.

Artisan Workshop

Learn traditional arts like bonsai or samurai sword fighting.

Board‑Game Café

Play tabletop games in cozy cafes. Most are English friendly!

Café Date

Relax in quiet niche cafés.