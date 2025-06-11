June 11, 2025
Rainy Day Activities in Tokyo
Indoor date spots, cozy escapes and creative ways to stay dry during rainy season
Rainy days in Tokyo don’t have to mean staying in—this city offers a rich array of indoor escapes to spark fun and connection. Whether you’re dreaming of undersea worlds or cosmic journeys, here are imaginative rainy day activities in Tokyo curated to brighten even the gloomiest afternoon.
Aquariums & Underwater Magic
Sunshine Aquarium
Perched atop the Sunshine City complex, this rooftop aquarium blends urban skyline views with sea life charm.
Opening times: Monday – Friday: 10am – 7pm; Sat, Sun, Holidays: 9:30am – 8pm (closing times vary seasonally)
Address: 3‑1 Higashi‑Ikebukuro, Toshima‑ku
Price: ¥2,400 adult, ¥1,200 child.
Website: sunshinecity.jp/en/aquarium
Enoshima Aquarium
Just outside Tokyo, this charming seaside aquarium features touch pools, penguin feedings and seals.
Opening times: 9am–5pm (hours may vary).
Address: 2‑19‑1 Katasekaigan, Fujisawa
Price: ¥2,500 adult, ¥1,250 child.
Website: enosui.com
Stellar Encounters
Cosmo Planetarium Shibuya
A hidden gem inside Shibuya Cultural Center Owada, this smaller dome offers a more local, relaxed experience with regular star shows and live commentary.
Opening times: Tuesday – Friday: 12pm – 8pm; Sat, Sun, Holidays: 10am – 8pm (closed Mondays)
Address: 23‑21 Sakuragaoka-cho, Shibuya-ku
Price: ¥600
Website: shibu-cul.jp/planetarium
Konica Minolta Planetarium “Manten” in Sunshine City
Located on the rooftop of Sunshine City, this spot boasts a large dome theater, soft reclining seats and aurora-inspired projection shows.
Opening times: 10am–9pm
Address: 3‑1‑3 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku
Price: ¥1,600 (standard), ¥3,200+ (premium seating)
Website: planetarium.konicaminolta.jp
Planetarium Bar
For something totally different, this moody, intimate bar projects the cosmos onto its domed ceiling as you sip cocktails and chat. More date-night lounge than science exhibit, but undeniably atmospheric.
Opening times: Monday – Friday: 6pm – 2am; Saturday: 5pm – 2am; Sunday, National Holidays: 5pm – 12am
Address: 4-9-23, Shirokanedai, Minato-ku
Average Price: ¥3,000
Website: planetarium-bar.com
Play & Adventure
Tokyo Joypolis
Three-floor indoor amusement park with 20+ activities including VR games, coasters and interactive arcade zones. Always buzzing—even on rainy days.
Opening times: Monday – Friday: 11am – 7pm; Saturday – Sunday: 10am – 8pm
Address: Decks Tokyo Beach 3F-5F, 1‑6‑1 Daiba, Minato‑ku
Price: Passport Ticket~¥5,500; Other options available
Website: tokyo-joypolis.com
RED° Tokyo Tower
Digital amusement hub beneath Tokyo Tower, featuring AR/VR, robo‑fights, drone racing, foosball, simulators and more.
Opening times: 10am – 9pm
Address: Tokyo Tower 3F, 4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato-ku
Price: ~¥3,600
Website: tokyotower.red-brand.jp
Shibuya EST
This eight-floor complex houses bowling, karaoke, arcade games, ping pong, darts, photo booths and more. Casual, fun and a perfect rainy day activity in Tokyo.
Opening times: 11am – 5am
Address: 1-14-14 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku
Price: Prices vary by game.
Website: shibuyaest.co.jp
Pool and Darts JACK
A lively darts bar with multiple machines and pool tables, flashy lights and a solid cocktail list—great for casual dates or hangouts with friends with a competitive twist.
Opening times: depends on location but many are open late.
Locations: Sangenjaya, Jiyugaoka, Shimo-Kitazawa, Ebisu, Ueno and more.
Price: Generally around ¥100 per person per game.
Website: jack-jp.com
Big Echo (Various locations)
One of Tokyo’s most accessible karaoke chains with private rooms, food service and huge song libraries in multiple languages.
Opening times: Varies, often 11am–5am
Address: Locations across Tokyo
Price: ~¥500–¥800 per 30 mins + one-drink order
Website: big-echo.jp
Culture & Exhibitions
TeamLab Borderless
Popular digital art exhibition with flowing visuals and captivating installations. Book ahead to avoid crowds.
Opening times: 9am – 9pm
Address: Azabudai Hills, 5-9 Toranomon, Minato-ku
Price: Depends on reservation time, usually around ¥5,000
Website: teamlab.art/jp/e/tokyo
Hokusai Another Story
New take on the legendary ukiyo-e master Katsushika Hokusai. Exhibition of themed art and installations, perfect for rainy-day reflection.
Opening times: 11am – 8pm
Address: Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, 1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku
Price: ¥4,200
Website: hokusai.anotherstory.world
Japanese Calligraphy & Sumi-e Workshop in Tokyo
Step into the serene world of Japanese calligraphy and Sumi-e (painting with black ink) with Tokyo-born artist Chiaki. In this immersive hands-on workshop in Tokyo, you’ll explore the brush techniques, philosophy, and history behind Japanese calligraphy and ink painting.
Dates: [Limited time] June 28: 6pm – 8pm or June 29: 2pm – 4pm
Address: Art Party Tokyo 4F, 1−9−12 Azabudai, Minato-ku
Price: ¥14,400
Website: eventbrite.dk
Afternoon Tea & Cafés
Kimpton Shinjuku’s Cherry Delight Afternoon Tea
Indulge in a colorful lineup of eight cherry-themed sweets: from velvety mousses to glossy tarts, each designed to evoke the playful yet refined essence of early summer.
Opening times: [Limited Time] May 1 – June 30, 2025 11:30am – 5pm
Address: District – Brasserie, Bar, Lounge, 3-4-7 Nishi-shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku
Price: ￥7,000
Website: kimptonshinjuku.com/jp/cherry_delight_afternoontea
Maison Marunouchi’s Mango Afternoon Tea
MAISON MARUNOUCHI at Four Seasons Tokyo is serving a limited-time Miyazaki mango dessert menu by Executive Pastry Chef Patrick Thibault. Known as the “Queen of Fruits,” the mango stars in a refined lineup of seasonal sweets. The Michelin-listed bistro blends French flair with peak summer flavor.
Opening times: [Limited Time] June 16th – July 31, 2025 11:30am – 6pm
Address: Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo 1-11-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku
Price: ￥8,300 – 9,500
Website: fourseasons.com/tokyo
Soak & Steam – Sauna, Sento and Onsen Escapes
Nothing melts away the rainy season blues like a warm soak or steamy sauna session. From stylish private rentals to tattoo-friendly sento (public baths), there are plenty of ways to unwind—even if you’re dodging puddles in the city.
Couple-Friendly Private Saunas
For a more intimate and modern sauna experience, consider booking a private room at one of Tokyo’s sleek new sauna concepts.
Kudochi Saunas
Tucked away in Kanda, Kudochi offers designer sauna rooms that can be booked for solo use or groups of up to six.
Opening times: Varies by location
Address: Ginza, Ueno, Roppongi
Price: From ¥6,000 per 90 mins
Website: kudochi-sauna.com/en
Sway
Minimalist, music-enhanced and hyper-stylish, Sway is a new private sauna studio ideal for those looking for calm, comfort and privacy.
Opening times: Monday – Friday: 9am – 5am; Saturday, Sunday, Holidays: 7am – 5am
Address: 2-27-18 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku
Price: From ¥10,000 per 90 mins
Website: sway.jp
Tattoo-Friendly Sento
Classic sento culture is alive and well in Tokyo, and yes—there are places that welcome tattooed visitors.
Kairyo-yu
Recently, renovated in 2022, this sento is a blend of modern sophistication and traditional style. A relaxing and meditative ambiance fills the air alongside serene music and sparkling clean tubs. Dark tiled walls and subdued lighting make this facility an excellent choice for anyone who is more reserved about bathing naked among strangers.
Opening times: 12pm – 11:30pm (closed Saturdays)
Address: 2-19-9 Higashi, Shibuya-ku
Price: ¥550 + ¥450 for sauna use
Website: kairyou-yu.com/en
Kogane-yu
Hipster-approved sento in the Kita-Senju area, has a bar serving its own craft beer and occasional DJ nights.
Opening times: Monday – Friday: 6am – 9am and 11am – 12:30am
Saturday: 6am – 9am and 3pm – 12:30am
Sunday and Holiday: 6am – 9am and 11am – 12:30am
Address: 4-14-6 Taihei, Sumida-ku
Price: ¥550 + ¥400 for sauna use
Website: koganeyu.com
Bunka Yokusen
Located in the trendy area of Ikejiri Ohashi, this space is spotless and everything feels new. It tends to get crowded on weekends and evenings, so there may be a line to use the sauna. On the other hand, the low-lit and quiet rest space for chilling out post-cold plunge is a huge plus, as most public sentos do not have one.
Opening times: 2pm–2am (closed Wednesdays); Saturday, Sunday: 10am – 1am
Address: 3-6-8 Higashi-yama, Meguro-ku
Price: ¥550 + ¥500
Website: bunkayokusen1010.com
Check out our full list of Tattoo-Friendly Sento with Saunas in Tokyo
Mixed-Gender Onsen (Outside of Tokyo)
Tokyo doesn’t have any mixed-gender sento or onsen, but just outside the city are a few beautiful options worth the journey.
Motomachi Hama Hot Spring (Hama-no-yu) – Izu Islands
This seaside hot spring in the Izu Islands is technically part of Tokyo but feels like a different world. Swimsuits are required in the mixed-gender outdoor bath, making it a beginner-friendly spot with stunning ocean views.
Getting there: Ferry from Takeshiba Pier (Tokyo) to Oshima Island
Address: Motomachi, Oshima Island
Price: ¥300
Website: town.oshima.tokyo.jp/soshiki/kankou
Takaragawa Onsen – Gunma Prefecture
A legendary mixed-gender rotenburo (open-air bath) set along a rushing river in the mountains. Scenic in all seasons, Takaragawa is a great pick for couples seeking a rustic romantic escape.
Opening times: Day-use 10 am – 5 pm
Address: Fujiwara 1899, Minakami-machi, Gunma
Price: ¥1,500 (day trip)
Closest station: Takaragawa Iriguchi Station
Website: takaragawa.com/e_onsen
Creative Extras & Unique Rainy Day Activities in Tokyo
Cooking Class
Escape the rain by making sushi or experiencing a traditional tea ceremony.
Artisan Workshop
Learn traditional arts like bonsai or samurai sword fighting.
Board‑Game Café
Play tabletop games in cozy cafes. Most are English friendly!
Café Date
Relax in quiet niche cafés. Check out our guides to Tokyo’s cafés here!