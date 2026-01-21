7 Japanese Romance Movies That’ll Break Your Heart (in a Good Way) So you can sob while practicing your Japanese listening skills By Jessie Carbutt

Japanese romance cinema is known for capturing love in its most fragile, fleeting forms. These films don’t just tell love stories; they explore the bittersweet intersections of timing, memory and fate. If you’re in the mood for heartfelt stories that linger long after the credits (and your tears) roll, here are seven Japanese romance movies that will break your heart, in the best possible way. Prepare tissues. Go tell someone you love them.

1. Crying Out Love in the Center of the World (2004)

Sekai no Chuushin de, Ai o Sakebu

This modern classic follows Sakutaro, who discovers a tape from his first love, Aki, who passed away during their teenage years. The film alternates between the present and their youthful romance, weaving nostalgia and grief into a tender story about first love and loss. Its slow, deliberate pacing and gorgeous cinematography make it a must-watch for anyone who appreciates love stories that feel achingly like real life.

2. Be with You (2004)

Ima, Ai ni Yukimasu

Part romance, part gentle fantasy, this beloved tearjerker follows a widower raising his young son when his late wife mysteriously returns during the rainy season. As the couple reconnects, we’re reminded that love can transcend even the boundaries of time. “Be with You” is one of those rare films that’s heartbreaking yet uplifting, a story about holding onto connection even in the face of inevitable loss.

3. Josee, the Tiger and the Fish (Live-action: 2003 | Anime: 2020)

Joze to Tora to Sakana-tachi

A tender and unconventional romance blossoms between Tsuneo, a college student, and Josee, a sharp-witted but reclusive young woman who uses a wheelchair. Their relationship defies stereotypes, revealing love’s messy, imperfect and deeply human nature. The bittersweet ending stays with viewers, and the film’s sensitive portrayal of disability makes it stand out among romance dramas.

(Note: There’s a 2020 anime adaptation, but the 2003 live-action film is the one that’ll really tug at your soul.)

4. Love Letter (1995)

Dare I say one of the most iconic Japanese romance films? Love Letter tells the story of Hiroko, who writes a letter to her late fiancé, only to receive a reply from someone who shares his name and face. As with life, this quiet film is as much about grief as it is about love, beautifully exploring how memories of the past can open unexpected connections in the present.

5. Your Lie in April (Live Action: 2016 | Anime Series: 2014)

Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso

Based on the beloved manga and anime series, this live-action adaptation follows Kosei, a piano prodigy haunted by his mother’s death, and Kaori, a free-spirited violinist who helps him rediscover his love for music and for life. Their relationship is tender and full of youthful energy, but it’s also marked by unspoken tragedy (no spoilers).

6. I Want to Eat Your Pancreas (Live Action: 2017 | Anime: 2019)

Kimi no Suizou o Tabetai

Don’t be fooled by the more-than-unusual title. This poignant coming-of-age story centers on a quiet, introverted boy who befriends a terminally ill girl in his class. Their bond grows in the face of impending loss, reminding us to cherish the fleeting moments of connection we share with others. Both heartbreaking and life-affirming, it’s a quintessential modern Japanese romance.

7. I Give My First Love to You (2009)

Boku no Hatsukoi o Kimi ni Sasagu

Childhood sweethearts Takuma and Mayu grow up knowing that Takuma’s heart condition may prevent him from living beyond 20. They live in tenderness and hope as they navigate the reality of limited time. This bittersweet film will make you reflect on the urgency of loving fully in the present. Go hug someone you love.

