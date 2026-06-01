Tokyo These Days by Taiyō Matsumoto

Book Review: Tokyo These Days by Taiyo Matsumoto

a quiet meditation on creativity, relevance and persistence

By • June 1, 2026

The manga industry in Japan produces thousands of new volumes each year, yet few turn their focus inward. “Tokyo These Days” does exactly that. In this Tokyo These Days review, Taiyo Matsumoto steps away from spectacle to examine the quieter, often overlooked realities of creative life.

Read the Tokyo These Days by Taiyō Matsumoto here.

A Story of Letting Go and Holding On

At the center of Tokyo These Days review is Shiozawa, a veteran editor who leaves behind his long-time role in publishing. What follows is not a conventional plot, but a series of encounters as he reconnects with artists he once supported.

Each interaction feels restrained and deliberate. The narrative lingers in the space between relevance and redundancy, where creative careers often find themselves over time.

A Subdued Portrait of Tokyo

Matsumoto’s version of Tokyo is notably understated. Instead of dramatic cityscapes, the story unfolds in offices, cafés and modest apartments.

These settings are rendered with a lived-in quality that reflects the characters’ inner states. The city becomes less a backdrop and more a quiet participant in their introspection.

Creativity Beyond Recognition

What defines Tokyo These Days review is its focus on the act of creation itself. The manga asks why people continue to make things, even when recognition fades or disappears entirely.

There’s no dramatic resolution here. Instead, Matsumoto presents creativity as something persistent and, at times, isolating. That restraint gives the work its emotional weight.

Is This Book For You?

This Tokyo These Days review points to a manga best suited for readers interested in reflective, character-driven stories. Those expecting fast pacing or dramatic twists may find it too quiet.

For readers drawn to thoughtful explorations of art and identity, however, it offers something more lasting. The questions it raises about purpose and creative endurance tend to stay with you.

Get the Tokyo These Days by Taiyō Matsumoto here.

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Categories: Culture Literature
Tags: Japanese Book Reviews Japanese Fiction Novels
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Jessie Carbutt

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