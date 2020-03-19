Take the lead in prioritizing health, fitness and wellbeing in one place at Club 360. Australian brother-in-law team Nathan Schmid and Sam Gilbert created their premier fitness centers with the core philosophy of “Changing lives through health and fitness.” With a brand new training facility in Higashi Azabu, just a two-minute walk from Tokyo Tower, Club 360 doubles down on its promise of being more than just a gym for clients throughout the city.

Located within The Belgravia Azabu building, the new facility offers personal training and features a state-of-the-art weight-lifting and cardio area, full-size boxing ring, sports massage room and even sees the introduction of personal Pilates lessons. Club 360’s original club in Moto Azabu offers both one-on-one training and group fitness classes. With a range of health and fitness services, there’s bound to be something suitable for everyone at each location.

Club 360’s team of specialists understands that getting fit takes more than top tier training and the right equipment. Fostering a supportive and inviting atmosphere for clients to return to is one of Club 360’s strengths. To complement its various training programs, Club 360’s team of massage therapists and physiotherapists helps clients recover and destress. A designated team of nutritionists and dietitians are also available to assist clients in choosing the best diet, as well as clear up any confusion about what healthy eating is.

Getting started is often the hardest part of accomplishing a healthier, better lifestyle. With a helm of experienced professionals to guide one through the process, Club 360 promises a smooth and significant transformation for people from all walks of life.

By the Hills

MCMA3 B1

3-1-35 Motoazabu,

Minato-ku

Tel: 03-6434-9667

Mon – Fri 6.30am – 9.30pm

Sat & Sun 7am – 6pm

By the Tower

The Belgravia B1

1-8-4 Higashiazabu,

Minato-ku

Tel: 03-6434-9667

Mon – Thurs 6.30am – 9.30pm

Sat & Sun 7am – 6pm

