The Sugamo statue of Jizo is a family constant, a bond between Ito and her mother. Beside her mother’s hospital bed, Ito returns again and again to the image of the Sugamo Jizo and what it means in her life, both metaphysically and physically, as a landmark in the psychogeography of her childhood. She even brings her husband to the shrine on one of his few visits to Japan and his sneering dismissal of it as immature superstition symbolizes the final end of their relationship.

Ito’s mother articulates the idea that the pain of her final years is punishment for some earlier sin, a manifestation of karmic justice, but she’s unable to name a sin for which she might be responsible. On the other hand, Ito’s daughters are, in effect, being punished for Ito’s choices, pulled “round and round in circles” from one side of the Pacific to the other. The eldest, Yukiko, brought to the U.S. when Ito remarried, struggles horribly to fit in, resulting in treatment for an eating disorder and ongoing therapy. The thorns of suffering are too numerous for one Jizo to pull. The circle of life rolls on.

In spite of all this talk of pain and suffering, this is not a story of misery. Ito wryly presents her tribulations in the style of Buddhist pilgrimages from classical literature. Jizo and other enlightened bodhisattva are frequently portrayed as laughing, because what else can you do when faced with the absurdity of existence? The Thorn Puller is a glorious, immersive read, packed with laugh-out-loud moments and the kind of reflections that anyone who has married across cultures will recognize. Above all, it is a work of optimism, concluding with a Joycean refrain of positivity: “I’m alive, I’m alive, I’m alive, I’m alive! I’m alive, I’m alive, I’m alive, I’m alive!” The circle of life rolls on, so you may as well roll with the punches.