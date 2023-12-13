December 13, 2023
Tokyo Trend Watch
COS Quilted Bag
As you get bundled up for the winter this year, take a look at the handbag that can add the softest final touch to the coquette look or elevate a casual outfit. Coming in micro sizes to a crossbody, the COS Quilted Bag is perfect for a trip out in the city or an accessory for a shopping day. COS also brought in their newest leather option to the quilted bag, adding a textured edge to the recently timeless quilted bag.
COS, an acronym for Collection of Style, dabbles in comfortable everyday wear that sweeps its fabrics through luxury and sustainability. Their clothing line features a variety of options for a capsule closet or if you’re looking for high-quality minimalistic styles. It’s no surprise the handbag is a must-have this season as leather by COS extends past your beloved and classic patent and buttery mediums.