Tokyo Trend Watch COS Quilted Bag By Hanna Matsumoto

As you get bundled up for the winter this year, take a look at the handbag that can add the softest final touch to the coquette look or elevate a casual outfit. Coming in micro sizes to a crossbody, the COS Quilted Bag is perfect for a trip out in the city or an accessory for a shopping day. COS also brought in their newest leather option to the quilted bag, adding a textured edge to the recently timeless quilted bag.