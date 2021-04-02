“In terms of infrastructure, not very,” says Chad Feyen, deputy head of mission and chief aesthetics officer at the Cycling Embassy of Japan. “Tokyo’s a great place to cycle as it’s so compact and there are many back streets to avoid traffic, but it’s not very well designed for cyclists.”

HE DESCRIBES TOKYO’S CYCLING infrastructure as “a bit of a mash-up,” lacking the kind of connected network you see in other major cities. “The number of cycle lanes has continued to increase, which is positive,” Fey- en adds. “Unfortunately, what you usually see is a small stretch of blue paint on a path and then it just ends. It feels very disjointed and doesn’t make for a good cycling experience.”