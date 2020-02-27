Travel back in time to when Tokyo was still Edo and very few foreigners had any idea what Japan looked like. The Tokyo Photographic Art Museum is hosting a fascinating exhibition of some of the earliest photographic images of our fair city and the six surrounding prefectures that together make up the Kanto region. See how Edo changed to Tokyo, and Tokyo evolved, while learning how photography culture spread in Japan.

Gallery talks in English on March 19 at 6pm, April 21 at 11am and May 21 at 4pm (Free with regular admission; no reservation needed).

10am – 6pm, until 8pm on Thurs and Fri (Closed Mon, except May 4)

¥700 (Discounts for students and seniors)

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum

1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku

Station: Ebisu

topmuseum.jp

