Tokyo Trend Watch Arm Warmers By Hanna Matsumoto

As ballet-core and coquette trends soared in 2023, this season is going to see no less of these accessories. But what people might miss is the arm warmers that see themselves frequently in the Tokyo fashion scene. In Japan, arm sleeves are used as a form of UV protection in the summer, and these accessories transform into the final touch of Y2K add-ons in the wintertime.

Photos from SSENSE

Acubi is a minimalistic cyber grunge style, which originates from the Korean brand Acubi Club. These simple styles of detailed textures incorporate a youthful but artistic vibe that generally follows a fundamental color palette. Depending on the texture of the arm warmers, it can add extra grunge, add dimension to quiet luxury or it can add even more playfulness to a Y2K look.

Photos from SSENSE

