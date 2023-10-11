Two Faced – a Metropolis x Black List Tokyo Halloween party in two parts.

After a four-year absence, the legendary Metropolis Halloween party is back! Joining forces with Black List Tokyo, this year’s event will be held across two amazing venues, the brand new Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya and Ce La Vi Tokyo at the luxurious 18th floor Restaurant and Sky bar.

Kicking off from 8pm at Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya, separate entry tickets are available for ¥3,000 for each part of the festivities or a special double entry pass is available for only ¥4,000, giving you entry to both venues. Tickets will are available online (double entry pass) and at the door to each event but space is limited and tickets are selling fast so presale tickets are encouraged. Seat reservations to the Metropolis event are also available via info@metropolisjapan.com

Over nearly three decades, the Metropolis Halloween party has developed a reputation for one of the best Halloween events in the city and now, after four years away, we’re excited to collaborating with our friends at Black List Tokyo to come back with a bang. This year, Hotel Indigo will also be hosting a special pre-event dinner from 6:30pm – 7:30pm (reservation details below).

Black List was established in December 2005. All parties are made exclusive to Black List members and their closest friends attracting Tokyo’s top executives, celebrities and socialites. Black List was mentioned in the Louis Vuitton City Guide and CNN as the most exclusive party in Tokyo.

Event details

Friday October 27

Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya

2 Chome-25-12 Dogenzaka, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0043

8pm – 11pm

Seat reservations: info@metropolisjapan.com

Ce La Vi 18F Restaurant and Sky Bar

18F Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, Dogenzaka, 1 Chome−2−3, Shibuya City, Tokyo, 150-0043

10pm – 3am

VIP Table Reservations: info@blacklisttokyo.com

Hotel Indigo Dinner Reservations:

03-6712-7475

Tickets:

Double entry pass: ¥4,000

Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya only: ¥3,000 (available on the door)

Ce La Vi 18F Restaurant and Sky Bar only: ¥3,000 (available on the door)

