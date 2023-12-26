I’m Donut ? Savor Tokyo's treasure, classic custard donut By Joshua Harvey

I’m donut ? is probably the greatest name for a donut shop on the planet. It’s strange, it’s whimsical, it’s philosophical. Questions abound: Is it a donut? Does that matter? After waiting in a 50-minute queue to taste said donut, does anything matter? Simply put: yes. This IS a donut and you need it in your life. I’m donut ? has several locations throughout the city, all of which offer the same thing: fried brioche donuts infused with pumpkin, and pumped with a variety of custards and toppings. While wacky flavors abound, it’s the magic of the classic custard donut here that stands to soften even the most jaded heart. It’s a vintage donut, a perfect donut. Crispy, fluffy, and just sweet enough. I’m donut ? can cut the question mark. It’s arguably the best donut in Tokyo.

1-22-10 Kamimeguro, Meguro-ku

1 min. walk from Naka-meguro Station

@i.m.donut