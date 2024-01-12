never young beach at Toyosu Pit Live review The most accessible bands in Tokyo By Takahiro Kanazawa

When never young beach released its debut album YASHINOKI HOUSE in the spring of 2015, Spotify was not yet on phones across the world. The band prominently featured in a sizable booth at Shinjuku’s Tower Records, earning the moniker “the next generation of Japan’s indie band.” During the group’s early days, the band projected an image of an “edgy, promising band” tailored for early adopters.

Eight years after its debut, what the band has showcased is a somewhat more accessible band that defines never young beach today.

On December 8, the group took the stage at Toyosu Pit, delivering its penultimate performance of the Arigato tour, celebrating its fifth full album released in June.

Rather than making an entrance to an upbeat song by another artist, the team marched onto the stage with instruments in hand. Detached from Abe’s admiration for Kiyoshi Atsumi’s Tora-san film series, they wore striped shirts in pale blue and white. Each member took their position and delivered a performance of “Doudemo Ikedo” from the debut album. Then, they showcased tracks from their latest album, Arigato, including “Kanashii Koto Bakari,” “Oh Yeah,” and “Hasu wa Saku.” In a departure from the typical setup for an indie rock band’s show, they enjoyed a runway extending out towards the middle of the venue, fostering a more intimate connection with the audience.

The atmosphere that day did not adhere to the typical “concert” setting where fans anxiously observe every move of the band. Instead, a “here for a good time” vibe permeated the night, with fans casually moving between the bars to grab more drinks, kicking off a Friday night of the busiest month of the year.

Following the mid-tempo anthems like “Kaze wo Fukasete” and “Kokoro no Mamani,” the band regrouped and presented their infectious, danceable tunes once again. The pinnacle of the night occurred when they performed “Akarui Mirai” after “Pink Jungle House.”

Due to its status as a popular “wedding song” since the late 2010s, the track has surpassed the boundaries of the indie music scene. The band has evolved from being an edgy indie group at its debut; now, it stands as a symbolic representation of a generation without dedicated rock music enthusiasts, in contrast to the fervor seen in the 1980s.

The 90-minute performance resembled a rollercoaster ride, and the band returned for an encore, treating the audience to the summer hit, “Natsu no Dokidoki.” never young beach, known for its frequent appearances at summer festivals, demonstrated the enduring appeal of their summer anthems even in the winter season.

Whether they were students, couples, or young families with kids, their performances welcomed everyone without exclusion. In the current dance-group-dominated charts, where fan club systems and high ticket demand have become the norm, attending concerts has become a challenging feat.

However, never young beach consistently awaits fans at live music venues, and there are still some tickets available at the doors. They are sure to grace your town with a performance, as they always have, even in their upcoming 10th-anniversary year.