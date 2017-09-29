Halloween Club Special

[Sponsored]

WOMB

Iconic Tokyo nightclub WOMB has big things in store for the month of October. In addition to performances by international acts — techno legend Carl Craig (Fri. 6), LA-based ETC!ETC! (Sat. 14) — WOMB will be hosting a 5-day Halloween party from Friday 27 to Tuesday 31. Radio Slave, a Berlin-based house/techno producer, visiting Japan to promote his new album, will be headlining the Halloween bash and will perform on Saturday 28. Tofubeats will perform on Halloween night, Tuesday 31, as well as CYBERJAPAN DANCERS.

Visit the WOMB website for a full lineup of artists and information on ticket discounts.

Oct 27–Oct 31, 10pm–4:30am.

2-16 Maruyamacho, Shibuya-ku. STN: Shibuya.

www.womb.co.jp

METROPOLIS X BLACKLIST

Metropolis cordially invites you to the 2017 edition of Tokyo’s best Halloween party. Once again, Metropolis has collaborated with Black List Tokyo and the Andaz Tokyo® hotel to bring you a devilish good time at the Andaz 52nd-floor rooftop bar. If you were at last year’s party, you’ll know to expect stunning views (of both Tokyo and the costumed guest list), great music, dancing and an overall great time.

In addition, we’re once again offering prizes for the best costumes we see. Top prize will earn two business class tickets to Hong Kong via Cathay Pacific! See the complete list of prizes below.

So get creative, get dressed up, and join us on October 28th. It’ll be a party you won’t soon forget!

Prize list: