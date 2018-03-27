High-end Teppanyaki at the Imperial Hotel

The Imperial Hotel Tokyo, located in Hibiya, is one of Japan’s most venerable and luxurious hotels. For over 127 years, the landmark hotel has greeted VIP guests with state-of-the-art facilities, impeccable service and high-quality dining options. One such high-end cuisine can be found at Kamon, the teppanyaki (open griddle cooking) restaurant that was renovated and reopened on March 7.

Kamon’s teppanyaki specializes in high-end beef, such as Kobe Wagyu loin, premium Wagyu sirloin, Wagyu filet steak, US rib roast and US steaks. The beef is selected by the in-house butcher/chef, who strives to find the perfect balance between the red meat and the fat in every dish. The appetizers and entrées feature fresh seafood such as Japanese awabi (abalone) and Ise-ebi (spiny lobster). Both table d’hôte and à la carte options are available for lunch and dinner.

All dining seats surround teppan (open griddles) where masterful chefs prepare the dishes. The chefs are trained in French cuisine and fuses French cooking techniques with Japanese ingredients, giving traditional teppanyaki dishes a cross-cultural twist. Visitors can enjoy conversation with the chefs while watching the beef sizzle on the griddle right in front of them.

Kamon houses 64 counter seats, a dessert corner for up to 20 and two separate private dining rooms with Ginza or Hibiya parkside views. The dining area is adorned with a warm ivory gold color scheme, giving the restaurant a chic and elegant feel. The dessert corner is separated from the dining area and is decorated with floral patterns inspired by the Victorian-era designer William Morris.

Lunch courses start from ¥5800 and is served from 11:30am to 2:30pm. Dinner courses start from ¥18000 and served from 5:30pm to 9:30pm. Guests can also contact the restaurant for the Kamon Omotenashi Special Plan, where the chefs prepare exclusive dishes for special occasions. This plan starts from ¥50000 per person for a party of four to ten.

For reservations and further information, call (03) 3539-8116.

Kamon, Main Building 17F, Imperial Hotel Tokyo, 1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku. Station: Hibiya. https://www.imperialhotel.co.jp/e/tokyo/restaurant/kamon/index.html