♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week moves fast as you hit your stride. The Sun moves into your conversational sector. Then Mercury connects with the Sun. Warmth and heart join thoughts and ideas. Connections, negotiations, they’re yours for the asking. Mercury is still retrograde, so don’t sign yet. Your ruling planet Mars transits into Aries. You’re focused and passion wins out.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Things take on a new hue with finances. The Sun transits to this sector of your chart. Mercury retrograde backs up and connects in. Vesta enters your friendship sector. You may see how important they are to you, beyond your daily interactions. Not only are they the glue that holds your life together, they have more value than money. Mars speeds up your dreams.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

What you have done all along works. It originates from within. The force pulling your dreams into daylight gets a boost. The Sun enters Gemini. Happy Birthday! Then ruler Mercury, which is retrograde, backs into a connection with the Sun. This is a powerful intervention which pivots to play out a financial gain. Mars transits to your sector of groups. Friends motivate a move.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

You could choose to do things differently, but why would you? Cancers feel their way through life. You already know what works and what doesn’t. Your feedback system is bar none. This week is more about shouldering the responsibility of things you took on. You may have thought they were iffy, but instead, they worked out. The Sun transits to your sector of dreams. Enjoy!

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Leos just want to have fun. This is completely doable for your week. The Sun transits to your friendship sector. Groups and activities catch your attention and spark your interest. There won’t be anything you’ll want to leave out, though items on your list may have to wait. Mars moves to the head of the queue. You can practically touch a trip or a spiritual discovery right next to you.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You shine in your career. Literally. The Sun transits to this sector of your chart. Not working? You still attract attention and have a presence that others notice. Vesta, goddess of the sacred flame, enters your house of relationships. This is a lovely aspect to enjoy. You may finally get a chance to take a nap. Mars moves into position, making a point when it comes to partners.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Does everyone seem to have an answer, yet your input would soften their edge-y glow? You can’t do everything, but you may still make an attempt this week. The Sun transits to your sector of spiritual insights. You’re full of wisdom in a world that forgot. Vesta, keeper of the sacred hearth, agrees. Then Mars, who cares not for diplomacy, leaps into your house of relationships.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You have an inborn sense of responsibility. It aligns with your sense of wrong and right. It’s really very simple. Scorpios are ruled by Pluto, ruler of the underworld. Scorpios feel so deeply, you’re aware of the shadows and light. The Sun transits to undo what someone else took apart. Meaning, it gets put back together. Vesta moves into your house of romance. Sink into stillness.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Can’t touch time, but you can see what it has left behind? It’s leaping to another level for Sagittarians. You were born to see the big picture. Did those boring details go to the wayside? This week offers a cosmic catch-up. The Sun transits to warm your relationship sector. Not a moment too soon. Mars moves to take action where romance missed its mark.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Wish you could go into hiding? For even a moment? Pluto is retrograde in your sign. The unearthing and revelations keep happening. You know how to negotiate, so like before, you will get through this. The Sun transits to help you out of the pressure that has followed you. Mars enters your home sector. You’re busy and it feels good. Results are nourishing.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Pluto in your solar twelfth house brings dreams that need a bit more time. They have the ability to affect a broad base with an enormous influence. It’s worth letting them simmer. The Sun transits to shine on your creative efforts. This includes romantic gestures in a relationship, and taking time with children. Mars moves to heat up conversations. Targets are easier to reach.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

When the Sun transits, it warms the heart of whatever it touches in your chart. This week it travels to your sector of home. You’re able to see what it has brought you, whether you choose to stay or consider options. Then Vesta moves into your sign. It’s a time to appreciate your strengths and light your inner spark. As Mars enters your financial arena, you’re ready to go.