♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

The focus is children, creative pursuits, and taking a risk. Heard this before? It’s now more all-consuming to enjoy. Of course, romance may be in the mix. Energy amps up as the Sun shines in this sector of your chart. Dark Moon Lilith and Ceres are there, adding a twist. Then the Sun trines Chiron in Aries. If you want something, go for it. Even if you have tried before.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars has passed Uranus in your sign. The shock is over, though you may still be pulsating. You have two strong suits. Venus is in your conversational sector. This helps with any negotiation, plus discussions with a partner or neighbors. The Sun, Dark Moon Lilith, and Ceres hover in your home base. Your strength gains with your willingness to try something different.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Pallas Athene, goddess of victory, is in Gemini. This is a bonus to enjoy. You may notice you’re up for most anything. Additionally, you may not have much choice. That’s when this asteroid kicks up her heels and says, ‘I’m going to add my own original twist.’ Venus opposes Pluto to the exact degree this week. Joint finances with another are about to be bumped up.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If you have your eye on a new hairstyle, recipe, or a shirt that’s perfect for you, reach out to reel it in. Venus is in your sign, but only for this week. Making an investment? Sure that it’s ‘you’? Now’s the time. Then Venus transits, starting a journey to increase your income. Dreamy Neptune trines this planet of luxury. It’s a transcendental experience.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Feel like you have a lot going on? The stars align to make this your time of year. The Sun is in Leo. Happy Birthday! You’re in a great zone. Ceres and Dark Moon Lilith, also in your sign, open this week with a source of strength. Plus, it’s rewarding – Ceres makes sure of that! The Sun squares Uranus and the North Node to liberate you from hesitation.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Is your summer all you would like it to be? Virgo appreciates a private life, but you may not be able to skip the limelight. There are too many planets in your sector of success. Luckily, it’s the kind you like best. You won’t have to duck what’s coming in. Close friends and reunions materialize dreams. Partners have potential. It may cost a bit more than you expect.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Planets help focus your energy, which is then utilized by others. If you have felt hamstrung for time, now their transits free you up. You can do what you like. Initially you may have to strike out on your own. Libra is ruled by Venus. Not only do you like peace and harmony, being in a relationship can be a priority. Venus leaves your career sector. Cash in now.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The planets indicate obligations. When will you get a minute for yourself? The benefit of being there for others fans out to cool you down. Your energy is stellar as you help them accept the ripples coming in. You are not in freefall, and you won’t be. The South Node of the Moon is in Scorpio. This brings the qualities needed to get you through any adjustment.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Feel like your wings are clipped? Invited to fly, but the destination is not one of your choosing? This week is a practice rally for what’s about to show up. Even if you don’t have oodles of time, you can make headway. A well-earned reward is coming. It’s the type of recognition that makes your life easier. The shadows of the past are releasing their grip. Light is on the way.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus spends her last week in your solar seventh house. The love goddess brings beautiful views. She may add expenses to a relationship. Single? You get to handle both giving and receiving. Master what you have. You’re about to receive interest on your investment. Venus opposes Pluto in your sign. You can struggle with authority or luxuriate in your own power.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

What kind of week do the stars offer? The Sun, Ceres, and Dark Moon Lilith oppose your sign. If you’d like to make a run for it, grab some breathing space. Highlights are in moments of balance. In a relationship? They may get most of the attention. Mars squares Saturn in Aquarius. You’re not stopped, but you may be rerouted. It’s tricky, but you’re worth it.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Pisces has a way of caring about every living thing. Your empathy knows no bounds. A similar ribbon of energy wraps itself around your chart. Saturn retrograde makes plans a challenge to manifest. But Vesta in your sign keeps you covered. Love goddess Venus trines Neptune to bring out your most dreamy qualities. Musicians, filmmakers, and sea-goers are especially blessed.