Haute Eats Explore the latest trends in dining at locations created by premier fashion brands By Joshua Harvey

Explore the trendiest eats at locations created by exclusive premier fashion brands like Gucci and Ralph Lauren.

Bulgari Ginza Bar

Credit: Bulgari Ginza Official Website

Resting on the tenth floor of Bulgari’s Ginza Tower, Bulgari Ginza Bar is a lavish sanctuary of affluence and excess. At its core, the bar is quite conventional; small bites, hot cocktails, and wines by the glass. This may seem surprising from Bulgari, a label built on baroque design, but refinement of the classic bar experience in a chic space is a refreshing subversion of expectations for the brand. The cocktails here are smart twists that marry Japanese spirits and Italian amaros, but the highlight of the menu is certainly the Champagnes by the glass, which feature both Ruinart and Dom Pérignon. Champagnes can also be enjoyed at La Terrazza Dom Pérignon Lounge, the bar’s open-air rooftop space, which hosts several old and rare vintages of its namesake Champagne house. Truly one of the hottest eats Ginza has to offer.

2-7-12 Ginza, Chuo-ku

5 min. walk from Ginza Station

$$$

@bulgarilucafantintokyo

Gucci Osteria Tokyo

Credit: GUCCI OSTERIA OFFICIAL

To step into Gucci Osteria is to arrive at the Emerald City. Verdant green walls, glass panels, and hypnotic tiling envelop the restaurant’s interior; an ever-present reminder that you’re in the House of Gucci. Both the bar menu and tasting courses, having garnered a Michelin star, are entertaining and intentional. Whimsical dish names like “Charley walks on Monte Fuji” and “What does a Wagyu dream?” play into the make-believe aesthetic of the place. The signature dish and star of the meal, however, is “A Parmigiana that wants to be a Ramen.” A spool of fresh pasta and eggplant cast into a sea of consommé, it is a dish that doubles as a diplomat for the osteria’s eccentric vision.

6-6-12 Ginza, Chuo-ku

4 min. walk from Ginza Station

$$$$

@gucciosteria

Le Cafe V

Credit: Louis Vuitton Official Website

Perched atop Louis Vuitton’s seven-story, mother-of-pearl mirror house in Ginza, Le Cafe V elevates brunch aesthetic in a neighborhood already renowned for its vogue sensibilities. Fluttering ceiling ornaments, blue half-moon couches, micro-scale bar seating; Le Cafe V looks and feels like a modish speakeasy. This haute intention carries over to the food and drink on offer, as well. The vanilla-bourbon mille-feuille and raspberry-citrus macaron are expertly crafted and carry handsome flavor profiles. The cappuccinos feature latte art depicting the brand’s iconic blossom design. Perhaps most mesmerizing, however, are the boxes of chocolates that receive their own real estate in the corner of the cafe. Produced by the revelatory French fusion restaurant, Sugalabo, and reflecting the mind-warping varnish of the building’s exterior, the chocolates echo the ethos of the branding they’re emblazoned with.

7-6-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku, 7F

5 min. walk from Ginza Station

$$$

@lecafev

Ralph’s Coffee

Credit: TripAdvisor

The grandeur of Ralph Lauren’s ivory manor in Omotesando can easily distract from its most sincere and pedestrian product: coffee. Ralph’s Coffee, located within the iconic Ralph Lauren flagship store, features an impressive collection of coffee drinks and a star-studded array of baked goods. Slices of chocolate cake, peanut butter jelly cookies, and blocks of brownies dance in the glass case behind the counter, all begging to be paired with a bitter, black pick-me-up. Ralph’s exclusively brews beans from La Colombe, the acclaimed Philadelphia roaster, ensuring that the experience of sipping coffee from their branded mugs is more than just proprietary puffery. The highlight of Ralph’s Coffee, however, is surely their outdoor seating, which allows you to immerse yourself in the concrete cradle of Tokyo’s Champs- Élysées. With an oversized cappuccino in hand, it’s a 21st-century metropolitan fantasy.

4-25-15 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

7 min. walk from Omote-Sando Station

$$

@ralphscoffee

Armani Ristorante

Credit: Mapster

With its interior design and subtle ambient lighting, the Armani Ristorante in Ginza sets the opulent atmosphere you’d expect from the Italian luxury brand. True to its pristine Ginza location as well as Armani’s high-end reputation, the menu features Italian-style dishes made with ingredients of the highest quality. The omakase experience, designed by Executive Chef Carmine Amarante, features dishes that are regularly revised according to the day’s freshest ingredients. The dinner menu also offers a fixed option created based on the season, with the Winter 2024 menu including Beef Carpaccio, Spaghetti Pomodoro, Hirame Halibut, Tiramisu, and more. Armani Ristorante also offers a lovely Afternoon Tea experience serving exquisitely decorated savories and sweets. Set on a multi- tiered chandelier-like platter and garnished in avant-garde fashion, these desserts proudly, if softly, speak for the Emporio Armani brand.

5-5-4 Ginza, Chuo-ku

1 min. walk from Ginza Stationlocations

$$

locations.armani.com

If you enjoyed this article, check our other cafe guide Aesthetic Coffee Shops.