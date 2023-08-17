♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope August 11 – August 18

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Aries likes to move fast. Feeling beset with details? They can slow things down, yet add to your ultimate success. Planetary energy in your solar sixth house supports you at work. Pallas Athene, Dark Moon Lilith, Mercury and Mars send their waves of focus and determination. This week the Sun transits to energize this area of your chart. You’re rewarded as you put your heart into it.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

This week, indulge. Hard work pays off, but so does shaking off the reins. Right now, Pallas Athene, Dark Moon Lilith, Mercury and Mars are in your solar fifth house. This governs pleasure and nurturing your creativity. That’s why romantic gestures can mean more when the planets stop by. To brighten things up, the Sun transits and joins in. Summer is not over yet!

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

How are your efforts working? Do details at home bring satisfaction? They might, with so much planetary energy for you to choose from. Pallas Athene, Dark Moon Lilith, your ruling planet Mercury and Mars are all there. They cover where you live, your relationship with your family, and even what food nourishes you best. The Sun, which governs the heart, transits to sustain you.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Though Cancers need their space, this is your week to connect. Not only within, but with others. It doesn’t have to be with a lot of people. No need to feel over saturated. Pallas Athene, Dark Moon Lilith, Mercury and Mars are in your communication sector. The Sun transits to join them. Open hearts flow better. Yours is kind, wise and compassionate.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s a lot going on for Leos. It’s a powerful time of year, especially for you. Happy Birthday! Much is happening on every level. Your solar second house of income is truly busy. Pallas Athene, Dark Moon Lilith, Mercury and Mars are in this sector of your chart. Analyzing details may result in more money to enjoy. The Sun transits to join in, so you feel right at home.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It’s not always easy to be a Virgo. Your ability to notice increments of change means you put in long hours. This week, you’ll make an impact as you see details that bring your life to a comfortable focus. And, choosing them when you can. Pallas Athene, Dark Moon Lilith, Mercury and Mars are in your sign. The Sun transits to join them. Happy Birthday to You!

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Is Ceres in Libra working for you? Regardless of what’s falling apart, circumstances have a way of coming together. It may not necessarily be in the way you would expect. Being open to new experiences doesn’t mean you have to let everything go. The Sun transits to your solar twelfth house. What you choose to dream now becomes part of your life in the very near future.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Look for groups who inspire you. Friends may, too. Right now, Pallas Athene, Dark Moon Lilith, Mercury and Mars are in this sector of your chart. You’re likely to be pulled in this direction as the planets are on your side. The highlight is the Sun transiting to brighten up this area. Mercury ends up going retrograde. The sooner you act, the more connected you’ll feel.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If you’re feeling restless, you may as well give in. Taking a break, moving your muscles and changing up the scenery is a requirement for Sagittarians. Pallas Athene, Dark Moon Lilith, Mercury and Mars energize your career sector. The Sun transits to warm everything up. Coming back refreshed and ready to start again is a useful key to clear thinking this week.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Traveling long distance or studying higher education? Dealing with in-laws? This week is about a microscope into the details. Pallas Athene, Dark Moon Lilith, Mercury and Mars traverse this sector of your chart. The Sun transits here, so you have all the tools you need. The more you get done the further along you will be, as Mercury then moves retrograde.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Aquarians in a partnership are up to bat. Single? You still have a lot of energy impacting your chart. Pallas Athene, Dark Moon Lilith, Mercury and Mars put the focus on what you share. This includes joint accounts and events that force a transformation. The Sun transits to join in. You may feel light-hearted with it all. Still, you might advocate for yourself when least expected.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

There’s so much happening in your solar seventh house you may barely be able to catch your breath. While it’s generally considered the area of partnership, the flip side can be true. Those who take an adversarial position can stealth their way in. Pallas Athene, Dark Moon Lilith, Mercury and Mars bring things to the surface. The Sun transits here to protect your ego.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani