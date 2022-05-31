Finally, this summer is looking a lot more adventurous with these upcoming events. As always, we’ve curated a list of activities across and around Tokyo to fit all different kinds of interests, so you can enjoy the spring weather before it gets too hot. Go outside for hikes, chill out at music festivals, and check out some of these events that are only here for a limited amount of time.

Training Hike on June 11 | Mt Fuji Hike July 9-10

Before you lock yourself up in an air-conditioned room to avoid the summer heat, make the most of June’s weather and the great outdoors and hike up Mount Fuji. The Tokyo-based fitness group Urban Heroes is all about outdoor fun, and they will take you on a hike off the main tracks and away from mass tourism. As the super experienced trail guides are comfortable in English and Japanese, all you have to worry about is staying hydrated and getting the perfect mountain view photos for your social media. Join the training hike on June 11 to prep your mind and body before the ultimate hiking challenge. Then, head off on your great adventure in July with the hiking group.

REGISTRATION ¥75,000

URBAN HEROES TOKYO

Exclusively for Metropolis readers

Get 2 weeks of unlimited free classes with Urban Heroes Tokyo here!

June 5

To commemorate three years of collaborations and music distribution, FRIENDSHIP is hosting SHIBUYA SOUND RIVERSE across Shibuya’s Stream Hall, Space Odd, Circus Tokyo, Ikebe Shibuya and FS. It’s one of the best chances to check out who’s new in the Tokyo music scene all in one day, with a huge lineup of emerging Japanese artists already confirmed. The fin, Wez Atlas and Keishi Tanaka are just a few that we can’t wait to see live.

SHIBUYA STREAM HALL

ADVANCED TICKETS REQUIRED

Metropolis Japan – Shibuya Sound Riverse

Throughout June

Want to perform comedy? Or are you just looking for a good laugh? Head over to the newly opened Tokyo Comedy Bar located in Shibuya. Open until midnight, Tokyo Comedy Bar is offering events both in English and Japanese all throughout June. Accompanied by eight craft beers on tap, various events such as stand-up or open mic are hosted each night. Make sure to check out the website calendar to buy tickets.

Opened Limited Time

Smooth like butter. ARMY’s run and grab a table at Tiny Tan’s BTS-themed Café to enjoy sweets that will undoubtedly be smooth like butter. With nine locations nationwide, this café is filled with adorable BTS-themed treats with limited edition Tiny Tan merchandise. Be sure to make a reservation ahead of time to secure a free original Tiny Tan character card.

VARIOUS LOCATIONS (TIMES VARY FOR EACH LOCATION)

TOKYO OMOTESANDO

TOKYO HARAJUKU

TOKYO SHINJUKU

TOKYO OMOTESANDO HILLS

OSAKA UMEDA

OSAKA SHINSAI BASHI

NAGOYA

YOKOHAMA

MIYAGI

TINY TAN CAFE

Until June 5

SUBstore, standing for “Small Unique Book store,” is much more than a small vinyl shop. With a large selection of delicious Indonesian food and drinks, an intimate place can be shared with those who hold a passion for various types of underground music and cultures. For a limited time, SUBstore will be hosting an exhibition with fifteen original Palestinian protest posters from the 70s. Plus, proceeds from sold posters will be donated to the Palestinian Aid Foundation.

3-1-12 KOENJIKITA,

SUGINAMI-KU

FREE ADMISSION

SUBSTORE EXHIBITION

Until June 1

Spend the day at Daikanyama T-Site’s 17th flea market, an eclectic group of goods along with food and drink stalls that recreate an atmosphere of a flea market in France. Located in Shibuya, stores with French antiques, used clothing, furniture, miscellaneous goods, and trinket gems will be gathered together for a spring afternoon of rummaging and hunting for “the one.”

16-15 SARUGAKUCHO, SHIBUYA-KU

FREE ADMISSION

DAIKANYAMA T-SITE

June 12

Join this month’s Plogging Run! If you don’t know what plogging is, it’s fairly simple. Picking up trash and jogging. This is a perfect opportunity to meet new people who share the same passion and drive toward creating a cleaner environment. Of course, walkers are welcome to join as well. Make sure to register in advance and get ready to plog.

4-42 HIGASHIIKEBUKURO, TOSHIMA-KU

FREE ADMISSION- REGISTRATION REQUIRED

OTSUKA PLOGGING

Open Throughout The Year

Let’s say it’s acceptable to turn a blind eye to some responsibilities this summer. Adopting a low-maintenance plant is perfect for those who wish to add character to your home without too much commitment. Kakusen-En, located on a rooftop in Ikebukuro holds a plethora of cacti and succulents sourced from across the world. Whether you’re a plant fanatic or you’re just looking, Kakusen-En is a perfect place to spend a spring afternoon browsing various unique plants.

SEIBU IKEBUKURO MAIN STORE 9F FLOOR ROOFTOP GREEN SHOP

TSURUSENEN1-28-1 MINAMIIKEBUKURO, TOSHIMA-KU

KAKUSEN-EN

Open Throughout The Year

Yes, you read that right. Poop Museum. Poop has curiously established itself in Japan’s kawaii culture for a number of years now. From poop-shaped erasers all the way to poop illustrations, Japan has successfully integrated poop into a cute work of art. Why not give poop the recognition it needs and spend the day at UNKO museum in Yokohama looking at, taking pictures of, learning about, and playing with poop.