Executive Fight Night X

Executive Fight Night (EFN) is back for its 10th event on May 29, 2020. Once again, stressed-out Tokyo-based executives will face off at Roppongi’s Grand Hyatt Tokyo in front of over 480 cheering fans in a Vegas-style boxing event. Guests will enjoy a four-course dinner, drinks, fabulous prizes and all the glitz and glamour associated with a Vegas-style boxing event.

All proceeds for the charity event will benefit Shine On! Kids, a certified NPO dedicated to supporting children with cancer and other serious illnesses in Japan, as well as their families. Funds raised from EFN will go on to support Shine On! Kids innovative Hospital Facility Dog Program, Japan’s first full-time canine assisted intervention program, which aims to improve treatment outcome and children’s approach to medical treatment. Shine On! Kids manages the event in collaboration with Club360, Empire Entertainment, and other corporate partners.

There are a number of ways to participate without having to step into the ring. Various ticket packages can be purchased by individuals or corporate entities — each with its own level of recognition — and those who are unable to attend the event but still wish to contribute can sponsor a particular fighter.