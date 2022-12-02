♥ Love ¥ Money ♣ Luck

Horoscope Dec 2 – Dec 8

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Neptune, planet of fantasy and illusion, goes direct in your solar twelfth house. This sector governs your dreams. As Neptune moves forward, the pieces of your puzzle click together. This Full Moon lets conversations last longer. You feel connected. Plans move into place. Simple or complex, ideas work to bring you what you need.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Neptune governs drifty dreams and impossible illusions. Luckily, it goes direct this week. If you want to build ideas safely in the clouds, now’s the time. Inspiration is Neptune’s domain. Mercury the messenger transits to stabilize long-distance connections. The Full Moon reveals your feelings. What you own and how you create an income receives a second look.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week won’t pull the rug out from under you. You’ll have to watch your heels, though. Neptune goes direct. If you’re building a career or receiving ideas that inspire, your influence expands. Mercury the messenger stabilizes what you create. Relationships go the distance. This Full Moon is in your sign. Gemini, you’re about to put everything together.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week begins as a smooth and comfortable ride. Neptune goes direct. Go ahead, dream big. Some will come true. Thinking of taking some time off? Half the fun is visualizing your options. The world opens as the holidays approach. Mercury, the messenger, is in your partnership sector. Say kind things to yourself and see them reflected back. This Full Moon won’t keep any secrets.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Leos have a way of expressing courage in the face of almost anything. That’s because you’re all heart. It’s one of your superpowers. It’s why people turn to you, and you’re often in a leadership position. Neptune goes direct this week. Dreams grow to firework proportions. Mercury transits to connect you up with work. Your words stabilize others. The Full Moon brings friends closer.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Want wonderful holiday dinners? Making memories by sharing a meal warms and comforts. This season is superb for creating what is important. Neptune opposite your sign goes direct. Check in with yourself regarding a relationship. Mercury, the messenger, transits to help you share ideas. The Full Moon reflects its greatest light in your career.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If work has been slipping through your fingers, there’s good news. Neptune moves direct in this sector of your chart. It’s still working with higher energies, but now it helps you hold onto it. Mercury transits to make life at home something you can trust. Coherent chaos and how to keep it is its message. The Full Moon brings in-laws, long trips, and a spiritual nature into the light.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If romance has gone sideways, take another look. Neptune in this sector of your chart moves direct this week. When this happens, magic makes its way through the murkiness. Mercury, the messenger, brings communication to a concrete level. Get ready for paths to be cleared and a foundation poured. The Full Moon sheds light on patterns within a relationship.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The only way to avoid your latest challenge is to go through it. Flexibility arrives as you approach this quest. Take a step, and responsibilities rearrange in your favor. Neptune goes direct. Life at home brings hope. Mercury transits to shore up finances. This Full Moon relates to long-term commitments. Relationships receive a boost, especially if you have mixed feelings.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Walls closing in? Capricorns are on quite a ride. While this is a testing time, you have the stars at your back. Neptune, planet of inspiration, moves direct. What you say and hear brings hope. Mercury transits into your sign. You create stability through a challenge. This Full Moon brings a wealth of innovation regarding work and living on the edge.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If you’ve watched your finances move up and down, the planet of inspiration goes direct. Neptune is spiritually based but resonates with the practical need to keep going. Mercury, the messenger who brings like minds together, transits to bring the connections you need. This Full Moon keeps you uplifted. It’s in your house of romance, children, and your latest creative quest.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This is your week, cresting your latest set of waves. Ruling planet Neptune goes direct. This is a big deal. It has been retrograde in your sign for over five months. Mercury, the messenger, transits to your solar eleventh house. This puts you in a comfy flow when it comes to working with friends and groups. The Full Moon warms up laughter with a light touch at home.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani