Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Autumn Sweets Selection Visit the hotel in Roppongi for treats from their Fiorentina Pastry Boutique By Bailey Tolentino

As the summer heat swells to unbearable levels, the return of autumn is becoming more and more appealing to us all. In case you did not already have enough to anticipate for the coming season: the Fiorentina Pastry Boutique at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo in Roppongi will be welcoming it in with their new Autumn Dolce.

From September 1st to November 15th, there will be all sorts of seasonal sweets to indulge in, ranging from “Autumn Piccolo Gatto” and “Assorted Monte Bianco” petits fours boxes to cakes/shortcakes and filled pies/breads, flavored to suit the feeling of fall. There will be both fresh and baked sweets to suit all cravings.

Assorted Monte Bianco – ¥2,800

While there is a focus on the classic autumnal flavors of chestnuts, pumpkins and pears, some local flavors such as matcha are incorporated into this selection. One of the breads takes the shape of the traditional Italian ‘sfogliatelle’ (which translates to ‘multiple pleats’, while the set of verrines (soft desserts in glass containers) juxtaposes the contrasting flavors of tiramisu and mango pudding.

Verrines – ¥800 each – ¥3,750 set of four

Fiorentina Pastry Boutique uses these unique textures and flavors to create a delectable blend between Italian and Japanese confectioneries. There is even some French inspiration seen in the ‘mille-feuille’ and ‘tartelette tatin’, which are part of the “Autumn Torti’ petits fours box.

‘Autumn Torti’ petits fours box – ¥2,500

There will be something sweet for everyone at this pastry boutique, from small chocolate bites to 12cm cakes. So, make sure to stop by the Grand Hyatt Tokyo in Roppongi for your taste of autumn this upcoming September and November.

See the full Autumn Dolce selection here.