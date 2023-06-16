♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope June 16 – 23

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

While Pluto retrograde remains in your career sector, the focus is life at home. Saturn and Neptune keep you creative yet grounded. The New Moon coincides with Father’s Day. Conversations are lined up for easy connect. Optimism is the theme, and travel could be an option. The Sun enters your area of family. It is exalted in Aries to pursue your interests.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You could be inundated with opportunity. Jupiter in your sign makes the flow of options a constant. This planet is considered beneficial and lucky. Taking care of so many choices is the only downside. Saturn goes retrograde. Plans may slow, bringing time to consider. The New Moon coincides with Father’s Day. The Sun transits for the next step of your expression.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Feeling fearless? That’s often a Gemini’s mantra. You have the ability to leap over obstacles, even flying to exotic venues to be refreshed. Saturn goes retrograde in your career sector, though you’ll still stay on course. The New Moon is in your sign for Father’s Day. You’re in your element. The Sun transits to shine its light and warm up your finance sector. What could be better?

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

This is your week in so many ways. Saturn goes retrograde, but that won’t stop you. The New Moon coincides with Father’s Day. It’s in your house of dreams, where you find what makes you happy. Then the Sun transits to your sign. Happy Birthday! Life gets cozy again. It blends with the Summer Solstice, a magical time of year. Nurture others and let them take care of you, too.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week tests your social interactions, then wraps them up with a bow. Saturn goes retrograde in your solar eighth house. This governs what you share with a partner. Changes become transformative. You may look at building your future, yet responsibilities keep plans on hold. The New Moon brings family together on Father’s Day. The Sun inspires your favorite dreams.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You’re in the public eye. Whether you’re well-known or a private figure, the majority of planets keep you noticed wherever you go. Ceres in your sign makes sure you have what you need. Saturn goes retrograde, so a partnership could seem to slow. The New Moon kicks off your career sector for Father’s Day. Then the Sun transits to bring you closer to friends.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Home base may go through a restructuring, whether physical or feeling-based. Pluto retrograde is in this area of your chart. Saturn moves retrograde. You may have to wait for changes at work. This New Moon brings a chance to travel, or a leap of confidence in personal studies. Father’s Day connects in. The Sun transits, putting you in the career spotlight with the Summer Solstice.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Scorpios are firm, determined, and mysterious. As a fixed sign, you’re able to keep your resolve when others forget where they put theirs. Saturn moves retrograde this week. Father’s Day arrives. Busy taking care of children? Things may seem to slow down. This is on par with how Saturn operates. The New Moon is a sexy one. The Sun transits to help you get away for a while.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Would you like some breathing space around the edges? Sagittarians are naturally optimistic. This includes thinking projects will take less time than they do. You can be counted on, but what about all the fun you could be having? Saturn goes retrograde in your sector of home base. Sign up for what brings you a boost. The New Moon revitalizes a partnership for Father’s Day.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Pluto retrograde is in Capricorn. This week ruler Saturn goes retrograde. It allows for important decisions to work on your behalf. Feeling restless? The New Moon is in your work sector and connects with Father’s Day. It’s a way to stay upbeat as you focus on what needs to be done. The Sun transits to brighten a commitment. Someone who means a lot to you benefits.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week offers an enjoyable twist with a slow-motion feel. Saturn goes retrograde. Financial leaps are cautioned. Take time to check choices and options. Seeing someone? The New Moon sets the pace for a light touch on Father’s Day. If you’re a parent, you may notice how intelligent and conversant your children are. The Sun transits to make work a positive place to be.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Too busy to get into organizing, but things in their proper place would free up more time? You’re in luck. Neptune in Pisces encourages you to follow your dreams, even if they keep moving. Saturn in your sign goes retrograde. You’re in a position to solidify. The New Moon coincides with Father’s Day. It brings family treasures for home-lovers.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani