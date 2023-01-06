Since its birth in 2018, Tokyo Lovehotels has showcased over 300 local and international artists, popups, and performance acts. In collaboration with Metropolis Japan, Tokyo Lovehotels cherry-picks 3 talents each month to be featured as LOVEHO SELECTS, showcasing artists and small businesses to readers and culture enthusiasts alike.

Fashion: The COMM

LoveHo says

We truly admire Choom, founder of The COMM. A dedicated icon with an undeniable devotion to Japanese street fashion. Choom’s fashion sense is evidently out of this world, but the motivation and drive to start an online magazine based in Japan as a foreigner is on a whole other level. In our Tokyo Love Hotels Podcast, Choom expressed that Tokyo is viewed as the trailblazing leader of fashion and that so much is written about what is viewed from the outside looking in. However, while there are articles about Japanese street culture in Japanese, there were hardly any authentic articles that report from Japan to the world (watch more on Tokyo Love Hotels Podcast.) As the innovating founder Choom is, she began The COMM as a means to keep the authenticity and love for Japanese street culture alive. Lovehotels love gals like that.

We suggest you listen to Choom’s full story on our Tokyo Love Hotels Podcast:

“Episode 018 – “Catch 58″ with Choom from The COMM”

Profile

The COMM is an online magazine established in Tokyo in 2018 which serves as a platform to showcase the talented creatives of the Japanese street fashion community from around the world. This community of fashion lovers and unique individuals exists both in and out of Japan, and our team is committed to showing how diverse the community really is!

The COMM team is made up of writers, photographers, translators, and more from all over the world. Through the medium of visuals and translation we act as a platform for cultural mediation and represent the alternative fashion community as it should be represented.

Message from The COMM

“I am really thankful to be a part of LoveHo selects! This magazine is a labor of love and has taught me a lot over 5 years of doing it. I love fashion and wanted to share the creativity I see around me through editorials and interviews with other creatives. I wouldn’t be able to do the project without the help of my team and their support, so thanks to them for being amazing!” – Choom

For more: Website | Instagram

DJ: I am Hesse

LoveHo says

“I am Hesse” had been a legendary DJ for a long time before his first appearance at Tokyo Love Hotels. With his New York City roots, he’s always had an extensive knowledge of music, especially hip-hop. Whenever we have Hesse spin at Tokyo Love Hotels, we can rest assured that he will play a set that, including himself, pleases all. Being a DJ is one thing, but truly staying relevant and connected to the youth, the scene, and the culture is something else. We feel that Hesse’s inherent love for music and the arts is the key.

Biography

In the 90s Hesse is what they called him in NY. A skateboarder on flow, devout hip hop head, vinyl DJ, and Brooklyn gallery owner. Early influences from father a classic rock drummer followed by a teenage life mirroring Larry Clark’s film KIDS. As a DJ he is considered eclectic yet easily caters to any age and style crowd.

Message from I am Hesse

“and just like that …”

For more: Instagram

Artist: Riko Shuri Monma

LoveHo says:

Riko’s art is timeless. Her style is unbothered by the world of popular culture and has a way of slowing the viewer down to appreciate the moment. While her main medium is painting on canvas, she often collaborates with jewelry and clothing brands, applying her sense of serenity and affection to nature in whatever project she touches. We truly respect how she has grown a career as an independent artist from the ground up.

To hear more about how she established herself as an artist, go check out our Tokyo Love Hotels podcast with Riko Shuri Monma: “Episode 015 – “The Child Prodigy” with Riko Monma”

Biography

Riko is a Tokyo based contemporary artist from New Zealand. Drawing from her former experience as a chemical engineer, her works are a study of natural forms and its human interpretation across time periods in science and archeology. Working across various found or aged mediums and through references to ornamentation art, pre- Raphaelite paintings, medieval nautical charts, and encyclopaedic biological drawings, she revisits the slower processes of human knowledge acquisition, examining themes around sapience and sentience.

Message from Riko Shuri Monma

“It is a given these days that we live in an incredibly fast paced society, rushing through life in seemingly unavoidable haste, always belonging, always updating. The contemporary mind is given little chance to stop and contemplate – your phone at your constant entertainment, minds tricked into believing that having nothing to do is boredom. My practice began as a reflection of my own little rebellion against this current, and it opened up an infinite possible ways to find interest in everything I experience. I hope that in some little way, through my work, I can share this relief and joy of living slower – exploring the mind – with people who may need it just as I did.”

For more: Instagram