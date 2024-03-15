Nobeoka Kyushu’s Undiscovered Seaside Jewel By Trevor Kew

Of Japan’s four main islands, Kyushu is often overlooked by travelers. Those who do make the trip to Kyushu tend to follow the shinkansen from Fukuoka down through Kumamoto to Kagoshima, sometimes with a detour to Nagasaki on the way. There is much to recommend on this route, from the delights of Fukuoka’s yatai food stalls and the fiery volcanoes of Mt. Aso, Mt. Unzen, and Sakurajima, to the island’s fascinating history of rebel samurai, foreign trading posts and hidden Christians.

The east coast of Kyushu, dominated by sparsely populated Miyazaki prefecture, is almost unknown to international tourists but is blessed with stunning natural beauty in the form of steep, rocky peaks, lush forests and crystal-clear rivers and seas. Located centrally on the coast, the little seaside city of Nobeoka is an ideal base for exploring the varied landscapes of the region while discovering its local culture, history and food.

Nobeoka – In Harmony with Nature

Nowhere is the local reverence for nature in Nobeoka more obvious, or photogenic, than the unique torii gate of Minato Shrine. In Japan, torii are traditionally used to mark the boundary between the human realm and that of the kami, local gods or spirits, and are as such often placed in locations of particularly distinctive natural beauty. One of just four blue torii in all of Japan, the torii at Minato Shrine stands at the confluence of three rivers as they flow into cobalt shallows at the edge of the Pacific Ocean. The shrine itself, dedicated to kami of the sea, has long been the location of prayers from the families of fishermen and seafarers. The shade of blue used to paint the torii is even the same as that used to paint the interior hulls of small local boats.

The coast near Nobeoka boasts several fine beaches – some sandy, some rocky – that offer delights to adventure seekers both above and below the waves. The waters just off Urashiro (20 minutes by car from downtown Nobeoka) are renowned by snorkelers and scuba divers for their colorful coral and schools of fish, while the waves that break on the Miyazaki shores provide some of the best surfing in all of Japan. Those who prefer to view the ocean from dry land will find plenty of scenic seaside drives and cycling routes nearby. If fishing sounds appealing, there are countless places along the coast to stop and cast a line.

Venturing away from the coast into the interior, the land soon rises up into a rugged wilderness of old-growth forests, waterfalls and mountains. The immense Sobo, Katamuki and Okue Biosphere Reserve, which stretches all the way from the edges of Nobeoka up towards Takachiho and beyond, offers endless opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers to explore the area through everything from relaxing nature walks and bird-watching excursions to more active pursuits such as hiking and rock climbing. Local wildlife such as deer, monkeys and the Japanese serow (a species of mountain goat that looks like an antelope) can be seen throughout the region.

The gorgeous village of Chayama (“Tea Mountain”) is the perfect place for a leisurely stroll between fields growing green tea amidst gorgeous mountain scenery. A visit to the breathtaking Mukabaki Falls is well worth the short hike required (40 minutes) with another hour-long climb providing views back down over the waterfalls from the twin peaks of Mt. Mukabaki. More ambitious mountaineers and rock climbers can head for Mt. Hoko (1277 m), a climb of about 3-4 hours (round trip), or Mt. Okue (1,644), which takes 10 hours (round trip) and is recognized as one of the most strenuous mountains in Kyushu to climb. Be sure to carry proper hiking equipment and clothing when hiking in the mountains (and consider employing a local guide). Camping is also available in season at sites such as the Shishi River Campground near Mt. Hoko.

The pristine mountain streams of the Biosphere Reserve that flow through old-growth forests are famed for both the clarity and vivid hues of their waters and are popular among canoeists, kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders (SUP). The Kogawa River, perfect for boating beginners due to its gentle current, has water so clear that one can count the pebbles on the river bottom and view schools of ayu and koi swimming by. Another famous place to rent small watercraft, albeit slightly further afield, is Takachiho Gorge, where visitors do their best to maneuver small rowboats around one another to gaze up at water cascading down the sheer walls of the gorge into the clear azure river below.

While there are many companies in Nobeoka that provide equipment and guides for outdoor activities, Nobestar is probably the best-known local outfitter due to its range of activities and ability to assist English speakers. Among its many services, Nobestar offers SUP, surfing and kayak experiences as well as good quality bicycle, fishing gear, rock climbing gear and hiking equipment rentals. Expert guides can be hired that will cater to all different fitness levels and ranges of experience. Nobestar is also a great option for travelers without vehicles, as they can provide pickup and transport service to a region where public transportation is extremely limited.

Along with its own charms, Nobeoka makes a great jumping-off point for visits to Takachiho, one of Kyushu’s most popular locations for Japanese tourists (but still relatively unknown to visitors from overseas) due to its association with myths about the creation of Japan, as well as its unique gorge and general natural beauty. From Takachiho, it is also possible to continue up over the lip of the Aso Caldera, one of the largest volcanic calderas in the world.

Nobeoka – A Treasure Trove of Delicious Local Food

The residents of Nobeoka and its surrounding areas have made the most of the region’s fertile land, favorable climate, and productive seas for centuries, gathering and growing a huge range of sumptuous ingredients to create a rich local food culture.

Itomaki daikon radishes, black pumpkins and sweet potatoes have long been cultivated across Miyazaki prefecture and thus feature in many of the area’s local dishes. Warm, sunny weather throughout much of the year also means that strawberries and mikan (Mandarin oranges), as well as other citrus fruits, are grown in abundance.

It is the fruits de mer, however, that feature even more prominently in local cuisine than their terrestrial namesakes, with ise-ebi (spiny lobster) caught fresh and served raw, salt-roasted, or in miso soup by local Nobeoka restaurants (in season, from September to March). Awabi (abalone) and mizu-ika squid are also prized as delicacies. Delicious local fish include saba (mackerel), urume-iwashi (sardines) and kitauranada-aji (horse mackerel). Small river fish known as ayu (sweetfish) are caught in streams using bamboo traps, a fascinating traditional method that can be observed in several locations near Nobeoka, and served grilled or deep-fried.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Nobeoka has also become known nationwide for the quality of its jidori chicken. While jidori translates literally as “local chicken,” a better reference for visitors from other countries would be something like “farm-raised” or “free range.” Leaner than its factory-bred cousins, jidori can be enjoyed in many guises, with yakitori skewers grilled over hot coals being one popular option. The best-known local chicken dish, however, which was invented in Nobeoka, is chicken nanban, a deep-fried chicken cutlet that somewhat resembles tonkatsu.

Chicken nanban is most often soaked in a sweet-and-sour sauce or served with homemade tartar sauce for dipping. It is typically accompanied by rice, pickles and miso soup. The name nanban (“southern barbarians”) stems from the Japanese word used to describe Europeans in the earliest days of contact between Japan and Europe in the 1500s. If the appellation “southern” is confusing given Europe’s northerly location, keep in mind the direction from which these early foreign visitors were approaching Japan! There are many places around Nobeoka where you can eat chicken nanban, but the most famous is probably Naochan, located just five minutes on foot from Nobeoka Station and rumored to be one of the originators of this crispy chicken dish.

Those in need of a little spice in their lives (and diets) can opt for the local speciality known as karamen, a spicy soup made using ground meat, eggs and chives along with plenty of garlic and chili peppers. The best place to enjoy karamen is Karamen Honpo Sayaka in downtown Nobeoka.

For a truly traditional local culinary experience, seek out hiyajiru, a type of cold miso soup prepared with fish stock, tofu and cucumber that is best enjoyed poured over rice. It is often said that no two families in Miyazaki prefecture make it the same!

Nobeoka is located on the east coast of Kyushu, approximately 1 hour from Miyazaki city, 2 hours from Oita by express train, or 5 hours from Fukuoka by train. From Tokyo, it is a 2 hour flight to Miyazaki Airport or Oita Airport.

For further information, please refer to the local tourism websites Explore Nobeoka and Sobo, Katamuki and Okue Biosphere Reserve. For equipment rentals and expert guides, please visit the Nobestar website.