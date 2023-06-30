♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope June 30 – July 7

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The North Node of the Moon will soon move into Aries. It’s a shift to shore up for. Connecting you with past lifetimes, events may occur that don’t necessarily make sense. This focus creates expansion. Experiences are offered to take you to the next level. Taking action is something Aries knows and enjoys. The Full Moon reflects its best light on your finances.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You’re about to say good-bye to the North Node of the Moon. Right now, it’s in your sign. It’s about to leave. You have more than earned the right to wave it away. Karmic and fateful, it pushes a person to move through a growth spurt – not always comfortable. The Full Moon is one you might sign up for. It turns experiences into a light-reflecting vision quest.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

While events become ‘which side is up?’, Geminis have a sweet week in store. Vesta, the asteroid goddess of home and hearth, is the only celestial body in your sign. You can clean and decorate to your heart’s content. Not a fan of being tied down to domesticity? Delve into your favorite interests. This Full Moon is solid and grounding, especially within a relationship.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun in Cancer means it’s time to honor your arrival in the world. Happy Birthday! This week brings blessings especially for you. The Full Moon has the grounding energy required for a long-term relationship. Feelings and responses bring the fortitude you need. The power of Neptune retrograde offers yet another visionary gift. It brings you to a future with options.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If you feel like there’s nothing new, take a look at the celestial energy in Leo. Venus, Mars, Dark Moon Lilith and Pallas Athene are in your solar first house. This position governs ‘the real you’. These heavenly bodies add a coat of fresh paint to plans, with the determination to get started. You may enjoy this. Let it happen. The Full Moon brings a solid footing to your life at work.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Stuck between temptation and obligations? Wedged into long hours that don’t seem to pay off? Your dreams are in the spotlight with Venus, Mars, Dark Moon Lilith and Pallas Athene. They’re in your solar twelfth house. This group wants you to have it all and then some. You may not need to take the usual path to get there. The Full Moon makes romance more down to earth.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Spending time with groups who move your interests forward is highlighted. Pallas Athene, Mars, Venus, and Dark Moon Lilith are here to support you. Finding comfort as you reach your target brings your creative sparks to the surface. You have your own original approach which cannot be imitated. The Full Moon reveals more about where you live and how you really feel.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Has the travel bug bitten? With the Sun, Mercury, and Juno in this sector of your chart, you may be tempted. In your solar ninth house, they’re the back-up for spiritual insights. Connecting a flight, train, or an internet search brings new views of temples and ancient cultures. The Full Moon influences feelings. A sense of stability and security is found in important conversations.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

For a sign that likes to run free, you may feel hemmed in by obligations. Along with your ability to reach for the stars, you have a well-developed sense of truth and justice. That’s why Sagittarius governs the area of the chart dealing with law and higher education. Thus, you’re busy. This Full Moon helps with its stable influence in your sector of income and finances.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This could be your week if you keep your emotions in check. Usually, it’s easy. Capricorns have a firm exterior holding your behind-the-scenes passion. The Full Moon is in your sign. It doesn’t guarantee you will get what you want. It does throw reflected light on creating a strong foundation to keep going. Feelings may be triggered, but you know how to disarm them.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You could begin any project and still need time to daydream. If your days include watching the sea or the movement of a fountain, you’re in the right place. Neptune moves retrograde. It helps edges blur and liquids spill. It lets ideas grow and dissolve. It’s a lover and a creative spirit, not a builder. The Full Moon works to balance this. It is grounded and stabilizes your efforts.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Saturn in Pisces, retrograde as it is, promises greater rewards based on hard work and patience. You can move with the constant changing tides, but how do you ensure the foundation is secure? Celestial channels bring good fortune to you. The Full Moon is in your solar eleventh house. This luminary reflects just the light you need to enjoy groups and close friends.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani